miami lakes
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM
314 Apartments for rent in Miami Lakes, FL📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Miami Lakes Industrial Park
1 Unit Available
5779 NW 151st St Miami Lakes
5779 Northwest 151st Street, Miami Lakes, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,490
3000 sqft
3,000 sqft Warehouse - Property Id: 158414 ARCHITECTURAL BEAUTY. 3000 square foot, two story flex space with gorgeous interiors suit for a myriad of uses. Must see to appreciate.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13920 Lake Placid Ct
13920 Lake Placid Court, Miami Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy unit located in a beautiful area of ??Miami Lakes, quiet condominium with a great location. The condo has a pool, water is included.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7400 Miami Lakes Dr
7400 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
In the heart of Miami Lakes 2 bed 2 bath, all tile, washer, and dryer in the unit. Renovated bathrooms. Nice complex very close to everything, Palmetto, I 75. Pool, Playground, tennis. Community Pool. Gym.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Miami Lakes Town Center
1 Unit Available
15515 N Miami Lakeway N
15515 Miami Lakeway N, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Remodeled Beautiful 2 room, 1 bath very nice kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances great location schools, supermarkets, plaza, perfect for a family
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8424 NW 139th Ter
8424 NW 139th Terrace, Miami Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Villa Vizcaya a gated community in the heart of Miami Lakes! Amenities in site includes a pool, park with playground for your kids. Two story townhouse 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Wood floors throughout, updated baths and kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6450 Milk Wagon Ln
6450 Milk Wagon Lane, Miami Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Very Spacious Villa featuring Large Covered Patio with Water Views! 3 bedroom 2 baths, Upgraded kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded baths, Tile flooring throughout, Full Size Washer & Dryer, Centrally located near Palmetto Expressway,
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8510 NW 138th Ter
8510 NW 138th Terrace, Miami Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 2 story townhouse, 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms, in the gated Community of Villa Vizcaya at Miami Lakes. 1 bedroom & 1 bath on 1st floor. Ample master bedrooms w/walk in closet. This unit has tiled floors with laminate wood floor stairs.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7480 Miami Lakes Dr
7480 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BEAUTIFUL UNIT IS IN THE CENTER OF MIAMI LAKES, WITH A SHORT DISTANCE TO PALMETTO EXPRESS WAY. ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH, AND WAKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
16620 NW 72nd Ct
16620 Northwest 72nd Court, Miami Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
NICE CORNER 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDROOMS & 2 1/2 BATHROOMS AT MIAMI LAKES. OPEN KITCHEN, FAMILY, PATIO. AMPLE MASTER BEDROOM W/WALK IN CLOSET, ROMAN TUN W/SEPARATE SHOWER. 2 PARKING SPACES AT FRONT, WASHER & DRYER IN THE PROPERTY.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7440 Miami Lakes Dr
7440 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful Aparment for rent in Miami Lakes. OWNER MOTIVATED!!! Luminous, 1st. floor condo. Master bedroom has its own bath and walk-in-closet. Tile flooring throughout. Great view to the Tenis Court.
Last updated April 16 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
15018 Royal Palm Court
15018 Royal Palm Court, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
720 sqft
15018 Royal Palm Court, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 04/15/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15535 N Miami Lakeway
15535 Miami Lakeway N, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH CONDO IN THE SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF CELEBRATION POINT. COMPLEX IS IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8975 NW 154th Ter
8975 Northwest 154th Terrace, Miami Lakes, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features high ceilings and impact windows throughout allowing full natural light to illuminate the space. Smart system throughout the home and beautiful lake views.
Results within 1 mile of Miami Lakes
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
127 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy beauty that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Hialeah has to offer.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
Contact for Availability
Fairway View
6881 NW 173rd Dr, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
947 sqft
This community has great amenities such as an on-site gym, swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. The pet-friendly property is just minutes from the retail and dining areas along Palmetto Expressway. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7001 W 35th Ave
7001 West 35th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1170 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 291844 Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Family Home in Hialeah with a remodeled Kitchen and brand new appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7215 NW 179th St
7215 Northwest 179th Street, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Villa Bellini Condo for Rent 1/1, remodeled, many amenities, 2 private parking
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
300 W 74th Pl 302
300 West 74th Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
846 sqft
Cozy condo in the heart of Hialeah. It is a 2/2 on the third floor in excellent condition. It has an elevator and Pool. It is close to the Gratiny Pkwy and Palmetto. One block from NW 57/4 West Ave. Easy to Show.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
7245 NW 173rd Dr 250
7245 Northwest 173rd Drive, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1 sqft
BEAUTIFUL & COMFORTABLE 3/3 TOWNHOUSE! Water front, nice view in the backyard, tile floors, one room in first floor, very well located near good schools, supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, restaurants, etc.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3355 W 93rd Pl
3355 W 93rd Pl, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Almost new in Bonterra. Three bedrooms & 2.5 baths, home features tile floors downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances and cabinet wood with granite top in the kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9263 W 33rd Ln
9263 West 33rd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous Mediterranean Villa, 3 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms a resort style community. Home features ceramic tile in first floor, carpet in second floor.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6950 NW 174th Ter
6950 Northwest 174th Terrace, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautifully remodeled corner unit condo with entrance on the 2nd floor, move-in ready property within minutes of excellent schools, dining, shopping and highways.
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
3550 West 75th Place
3550 West 75th Place, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1440 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Moors
1 Unit Available
6365 Northwest 173rd Street
6365 Northwest 173rd Street, Country Club, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3210 sqft
Good Credit + Proof Of income required to rent Wont Last Long Contact me for showing More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hialeah-fl?lid=12650976 (RLNE5623823)
