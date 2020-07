Marela Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area carport clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving sauna tennis court yoga alarm system fire pit internet access

Live in the Lap of Luxury! Our interiors are bathed in natural light, overflowing with impressive upgrades (custom wall built-ins, designer appliances and in-home washers and dryers), and abounding in inviting amenities, including lighted tennis courts, a fitness center with yoga room, three pools, a sauna and steam room, and even a bowling alley. There’s room to breathe at Marela, with open floorplans, private balconies with additional storage space, and the option for a detached garage or carport.Beyond your front door, lush tropical landscaping and towering palms trees create a true resort-style feel. When you’re in the mood to venture out, Pembroke Lakes Mall and the YMCA Aquatic Center are nearby, and short trips to Fort Lauderdale and Miami are always on the horizon. No matter what you’re in the mood for, it’s always at your fingertips at Marela.Come experience a life of luxury today.