Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:42 AM

1048 Apartments for rent in Hialeah, FL

📍
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
18 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
Studio
$1,213
1171 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
1386 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1775 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
$
9 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
900 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
127 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy beauty that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Hialeah has to offer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1331 W 33 Street
1331 West 33rd Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 bedrooms / 1 bathroom - Property Id: 210849 The house is completely remodeled.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Essex Village
1 Unit Available
821 NE 2nd Pl
821 Northeast 2nd Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
800 sqft
Beautiful duplex fully Remodeled! - Property Id: 286576 Beautiful duplex fully Remodeled!! Brand New Equipment, Gorgeous new tile floor and Impact windows through out the house. Don't miss out on the great house. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7001 W 35th Ave
7001 West 35th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1170 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 291844 Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Family Home in Hialeah with a remodeled Kitchen and brand new appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Gratigny Red
1 Unit Available
6575 W 4th Ave
6575 West 4th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 1 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Hialeah. Located in Kings Castle Community and walking distance to shopping centers and parks. The condo features an updated kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Hialeah Acres
1 Unit Available
202 E 21st
202 East 21st Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1 sqft
Beautiful 3/2. Excellent location in the East of HIALEAH, a completely renovated and independent house, with a huge patio.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
300 W 74th Pl 302
300 West 74th Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
846 sqft
Cozy condo in the heart of Hialeah. It is a 2/2 on the third floor in excellent condition. It has an elevator and Pool. It is close to the Gratiny Pkwy and Palmetto. One block from NW 57/4 West Ave. Easy to Show.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3355 W 93rd Pl
3355 W 93rd Pl, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Almost new in Bonterra. Three bedrooms & 2.5 baths, home features tile floors downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances and cabinet wood with granite top in the kitchen.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9263 W 33rd Ln
9263 West 33rd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous Mediterranean Villa, 3 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms a resort style community. Home features ceramic tile in first floor, carpet in second floor.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1810 W 56th St
1810 West 56th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We Can’t wait to meet you in person you will be greeted daily by our 24-hour community gatehouse attendant, all of our apartments have fiber service available from AT&T, you will experience the secluded secure

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
3550 West 75th Place
3550 West 75th Place, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1440 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Gratigny Red
1 Unit Available
6675 West 4th Avenue
6675 West 4th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
760 sqft
6675 West 4th Avenue Apt #308, Hialeah, FL 33012 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed. 2 Beds and one and Half baths.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2725 W Okeechobee Rd
2725 Okeechobee Road, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Fantastic 2/1 Apartment unit ready to move-in. Unit features an upgraded kitchen, recently painted, tile floors throughout, central A/C unit, laundry facilities in place. Excellent location and rapid approval.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7777 W 29th Ln
7777 West 29th Lane, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
This is a wide cozy villa style apartment with two comfortable bedrooms and two full bathrooms, with a roofed terrace in rear and a portal in front. There is an utility alley on the right side that makes easier access to the patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5560 W 21st Ct
5560 West 21st Court, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
First floor condo, updated 2 bedroom 2 full bathrooms, washer/dryer combo in condo. Electric entry gated parking with 1 assigned space #14-111, plus 1 guest parking. MUST HAVE THE FOLLOWING TO BE APPROVED BY ASSOCIATION.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5195 E 4th Ave
5195 East 4th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Duplex for rent 2/2 in an excellent location, large private yard. Water, sewer, and electric included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
1 Unit Available
5490 West 21st Court
5490 West 21st Court, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
812 sqft
5490 West 21st Court Apt #310, Hialeah, FL 33016 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
5775 W 20 Ave Unit #102. Hialeah.
5775 West 20th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
996 sqft
2bed / 2bath primer piso. Westland Gardens. Hermoso apartamento, pintura fresca, sin alfombra, piscina comunitaria y cancha de tenis. Cerca del centro comercial y escuelas . GRAN PATIO PRIVADO PAVIMENTADO. 2bed / 2bath first floor. Westland Gardens.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
666 West 81st Street Unit # 211 (45L) - 1
666 West 81st Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 666 West 81st Street Unit # 211 (45L) - 1 in Hialeah. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Hialeah Acres
1 Unit Available
2799 E 4th Ave. - 23
2799 East 4th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
450 sqft
Corner unit on a third floor of building. Elevator available. Laundry room in building. Not pet friendly. Maximum occupancy two adults one infant. Viewing hours Monday - Friday from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5625 W 20th Ave
5625 West 20th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Hialeah First floor 2 Bed 2 Bath Very Spacious Unit now available to rent. Kitchen cabinets are currently being redone ( Will be ready prior to move in) Unit Also offers nice size back yard with 2 Parking spaces which is a rare find in any community.

Median Rent in Hialeah

Last updated Sep. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hialeah is $1,014, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,286.
Studio
$820
1 Bed
$1,014
2 Beds
$1,286
3+ Beds
$1,770
City GuideHialeah
Six miles away from Miami Beach sits a sister city that’s a bit more “Old Florida” than Art Deco. Men in Speedos don’t reside here, unless they’re your eccentric neighbor, and celebrities are not walking the streets, unless their driver got lost.

This sister city is Hialeah (pronounced Hi-a-lee-a), a Seminole Indian word meaning “pretty prairie.” But don’t let the name or well-known neighboring city fool you, this densely populated city, in the Miami-Dade county area, is Florida’s 5th largest, with 236,000 residents.

While there are some larger homes built in and around the Hialeah area, typical housing in this city consists of apartment & townhome living or one-story, single family (homes.)

Having trouble with Craigslist South Florida? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Where to live

With the average household age coming in at about 40 years old, Hialeah is a great living place for families or those who want to settle a bit. Additionally, while it isn’t the party town that its fun-loving sister Miami may be, living here is a cost-effective way to take in the Miami lifestyle without paying Miami prices.

There are 3 main areas outside of Hialeah’s city center that would-be residents should look into before moving to the area:

Palm Springs North: ($-$$$) The locals call it P.S.N, you can call it one of the most desireable neighborhoods in the Hialeah area. This tiny part of Hialeah offers low rents, quick access to the beach, (13 miles from Miami Beach), and multi-cultural eats. Homes in this area were generally built in the 1970’s and are single family, one-story dwellings. Tip: it may not hurt to brush up on your Spanish, as the area is filled with many Spanish-speaking families and is home to many Spanish owned, mom-and-pop stores & restaurants.

Miami Lakes: ($$-$$$) The cost of renting in the Miami Lakes area is pretty moderate considering many of the apartment complexes and homes are fairly new, “luxury” living places. The city inside of a city is the newest of Hialeah’s communities, therefore it has some of the largest homes in the area. Some of the neighborhood’s best features are: it’s family or singleton friendly vibe & it’s abundance of bars and restaurants. Miami Lakes sits on the western end of Hialeah and is a bit further from downtown Miami or the beach, but quick access to highways and expressways, such as U.S. 27, I-95 and the Palmetto Expressway, make living here the best of both worlds for commuters.

Hialeah Gardens: ($$-$$$) Located 2 miles from the Hialeah city center, Hialeah Gardens is close to golf courses, spas and parks. The majority of housing in this area is either one story, 2/3 bedroom homes or apartments. Hialeah Gardens is known for its great holiday festivals. This area is also close to I-75, making it easy to go to sporting events, in and around the Miami area, year-round. Nicknamed the “City of Progress,” although this doesn’t refer to one’s daily commute on I-95 or I-75, Hialeah offers the accessibility of Miami without the people of Miami. This city is more blue-collar men, than men in Speedos…and if you are looking for men in Speedos, then take a gander at our Miami page.

Getting around

Although it is preferable to drive around town (although it’s only fair to warn you that this vicinity is infamous for its slow-driving population) there is also a train and bus route serving the area. Miami Metrorail has three stations (Okeechobee, Hialeah and Brickell) in the area that will take residents to and from work, the airport and throughout the surrounding areas for all their basic needs. The Okeechobee and Hialeah stations serve as park-and-ride commuter stations for downtown Miami, so having a reliable form of transportation to get to the station will be your best bet if you intend on commuting downtown for work or play.

Weather

Like the rest of South Florida, weather in Hialeah is mostly HOT! Aside from the few, random winter nights, the climate here is typically a bit humid and warm year round. The good news: your tan will be spot on. The bad news: the summer months can be brutal, so be sure your new apartment has air conditioning. Depending on the size of your new apartment, your bill could increase $30-$80 in the summer (summer here lasts from May – September) but it’s worth every penny, as a/c will be your biggest ally.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hialeah?
In Hialeah, the median rent is $820 for a studio, $1,014 for a 1-bedroom, $1,286 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,770 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hialeah, check out our monthly Hialeah Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hialeah?
Some of the colleges located in the Hialeah area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hialeah?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hialeah from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

