1048 Apartments for rent in Hialeah, FL

Where to live

With the average household age coming in at about 40 years old, Hialeah is a great living place for families or those who want to settle a bit. Additionally, while it isn’t the party town that its fun-loving sister Miami may be, living here is a cost-effective way to take in the Miami lifestyle without paying Miami prices.

There are 3 main areas outside of Hialeah’s city center that would-be residents should look into before moving to the area:

Palm Springs North: ($-$$$) The locals call it P.S.N, you can call it one of the most desireable neighborhoods in the Hialeah area. This tiny part of Hialeah offers low rents, quick access to the beach, (13 miles from Miami Beach), and multi-cultural eats. Homes in this area were generally built in the 1970’s and are single family, one-story dwellings. Tip: it may not hurt to brush up on your Spanish, as the area is filled with many Spanish-speaking families and is home to many Spanish owned, mom-and-pop stores & restaurants.

Miami Lakes: ($$-$$$) The cost of renting in the Miami Lakes area is pretty moderate considering many of the apartment complexes and homes are fairly new, “luxury” living places. The city inside of a city is the newest of Hialeah’s communities, therefore it has some of the largest homes in the area. Some of the neighborhood’s best features are: it’s family or singleton friendly vibe & it’s abundance of bars and restaurants. Miami Lakes sits on the western end of Hialeah and is a bit further from downtown Miami or the beach, but quick access to highways and expressways, such as U.S. 27, I-95 and the Palmetto Expressway, make living here the best of both worlds for commuters.

Hialeah Gardens: ($$-$$$) Located 2 miles from the Hialeah city center, Hialeah Gardens is close to golf courses, spas and parks. The majority of housing in this area is either one story, 2/3 bedroom homes or apartments. Hialeah Gardens is known for its great holiday festivals. This area is also close to I-75, making it easy to go to sporting events, in and around the Miami area, year-round. Nicknamed the “City of Progress,” although this doesn’t refer to one’s daily commute on I-95 or I-75, Hialeah offers the accessibility of Miami without the people of Miami. This city is more blue-collar men, than men in Speedos…and if you are looking for men in Speedos, then take a gander at our Miami page.