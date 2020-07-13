Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

140 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Pembroke Pines, FL

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
13 Units Available
Advenir At San Tropez
7840 NW 3rd St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
850 sqft
Lots of amenities in pet-friendly community close to Fletcher Park and North University Drive. On-site laundry, car-wash area, courtyard, and pool. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer hookups. Dining and shopping options within walking distance.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Pembroke Lakes South
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,371
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
994 sqft
Great location close to I-95, I-75, and the Florida Turnpike, as well as local shops and restaurants. Renovated kitchen and bath with updated cabinets and GE appliances. Swimming pool and fitness center, too!

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Lakes
1701 NW 96th Ter
1701 Northwest 96th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
720 sqft
First floor unit in popular reflections at pembroke pines . All tile close to tennis courts and bayberry lake . All amenities available. Pasadena elementary, pines middle & flanagan high are your schools several charter schools in the area.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Hollybrook Golf
371 S Hollybrook Dr
371 South Hollybrook Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Clean, ground floor condo unit on the golf course. Adult 55+ community with 24 hour security. Many upgrades and customized finishing. Fully furnished. Can be rented with or without furniture. Seasonal rental ok (minimum of 3 months at $2100/mo)

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
350 Palm Cir
350 Palm Cir W, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Pembroke Pines , close to Pembroke Lakes Mall , water included , washer dryer in the unit.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
551 SW 135th Ave
551 Southwest 135th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
953 sqft
ENJOY THE LIFESTYLE OF A FULL FEATURED RESORT!! GORGEOUS UNIT COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 BED 2 BATH ON GOLF COURSE.STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,COUNTERS AND BACKSPLASH.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
640 NW 79th Ave
640 Northwest 79th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
Enjoy living the South Florida life in conveniently located private community in Pembroke Pines. Move in and enjoy First Floor unit overlooks nature area and community tennis court.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Lakes South
100 SW 117th Ter
100 Southwest 117th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful and comfortable 1/1 apartment. Excellent location in gated community with beautiful clubhouse. Full amenities: pool, gym, racquetball court, theater rooms and BBQ stands.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
19940 NW 10 SREET
19940 Northwest 10th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
ROOM FOR RENT IN A HOME - Property Id: 93143 FABULOUS room for rent in West Pembroke Pines and 186th Ave. This is a ROOM, with shared bathroom, on the second floor, in a 4-bedrooms 2800 sqft, waterfront, 2-story home. Entrance through the main door.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
801 SW 133rd Ter
801 Southwest 133rd Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1044 sqft
Nicely remodeled unit, newer kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances. Many amenities in this community. Resort style living, golf, tennis, pools, clubhouse, movies, theater, game rooms, etc etc. One person must be 55+.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
13500 SW 1st St
13500 Southwest 1st Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A must see!

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
900 SW 142nd Ave
900 Southwest 142nd Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Century Village AN OVER 55 COMMUNITY RESORT STYLE LIVING AT IT'S BEST! This spacious and well kept 1 bedroom 1 and a half bathrooms on the 1st floor with a beautiful outdoor screened in patio with garden view and no back door neighboring buildings,

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
433 SW 86th Ave
433 Southwest 86th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You will feel home from the moment you arrive at this beautiful 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo. Fabulous open and luminous layout makes every room spacious. Recently renovated kitchen with lots of natural light.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
101 SW 132
101 Southwest 132nd Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
811 sqft
Get a 'bird's eye view' of the magical combination ow green fairway and lake views. Unique in all Century Village. Lush.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
13705 SW 12th St
13705 Southwest 12th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Best section of CENTURY VILLAGE !! Largest one bedroom model with oversized living dining room floor plan. Washer/Dryer inside unit. Beautiful lake view and enclosed balcony for additional space.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
1301 SW 134th Way
1301 Southwest 134th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Resort style living at Century Village! Spacious, well kept 3rd floor corner unit, freshly painted, offers nice lake and garden views.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
13450 SW 3rd St
13450 Southwest 3rd Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT 2BED 1.5 BATH IN CENTURY VILLAGE

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
650 SW 138th Ave
650 Southwest 138th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Enjoy the awesome lakes views from this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 full bath & 1 half bath apartment. It is fully furnished and have a fully equipped kitchen or not. Washer and Dryer inside the unit.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Hollybrook Golf
800 S Hollybrook Dr
800 South Hollybrook Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Substantially remodeled first floor unit ready to move in. Spacious rooms, great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Lakes
1400 Saint Charles Pl
1400 Saint Charles Place, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ONE OF THE FEW UNITS FOR RENT IN THE DESIRABLE HOPA COMPLEX ,LOCATED IN THE HEART OF PEMBROKE LAKES COUNTRY CLUB..CLEAN NEW FLOOR, APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
12500 SW 5th Ct
12500 Southwest 5th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bed & 1 1/2 bath. new Washer & dryer in unit. Central A/C, balcony overlooking garden.

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
Hollybrook Golf
820 S Hollybrook Dr
820 South Hollybrook Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Show & Rent! Affordable clean apartment for rent 2 bedrooms 2 baths in a beautifully maintained resort-style community, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, very large balcony for entertaining or relaxing. Golf, Pools, BBQ area, gated community.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
301 SW 135th Ave
301 Southwest 135th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
953 sqft
AMAZING!!! large Corner Unit. 2 spacious Bed w/ walk-in closet /2 ful Bath. OWNER ASKING JUST FOR 1ST MONTH & SECUTITY DEPOSIT. You will adsolutely love this tranquil rental condo.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Big Sky North
19353 SW 60th Ct
19353 Southwest 60th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
the owner are renting to 2 rooms one bath by 1350 or renting 1 bedroom 1 bath by 900

July 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report. Pembroke Pines rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pembroke Pines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pembroke Pines rents declined significantly over the past month

Pembroke Pines rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pembroke Pines stand at $1,889 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,396 for a two-bedroom. Pembroke Pines' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Pembroke Pines over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents decreased 0.7% over the past month but were up 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pembroke Pines

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pembroke Pines, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pembroke Pines is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Pembroke Pines' median two-bedroom rent of $2,396 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Pembroke Pines fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pembroke Pines than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pembroke Pines is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

