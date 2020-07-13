140 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Pembroke Pines, FL

July 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Pembroke Pines Rent Report. Pembroke Pines rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pembroke Pines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pembroke Pines rents declined significantly over the past month Pembroke Pines rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pembroke Pines stand at $1,889 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,396 for a two-bedroom. Pembroke Pines' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

Rents falling across the Miami Metro Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Pembroke Pines over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.

West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.

Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents decreased 0.7% over the past month but were up 0.7% over the past year.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pembroke Pines As rents have fallen moderately in Pembroke Pines, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pembroke Pines is less affordable for renters. Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.

Pembroke Pines' median two-bedroom rent of $2,396 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While rents in Pembroke Pines fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pembroke Pines than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pembroke Pines is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Miami $1,080 $1,370 -0.7% -1.1% Fort Lauderdale $1,150 $1,450 -0.5% -0.2% Pembroke Pines $1,890 $2,400 -0.4% -0.9% Hollywood $1,130 $1,440 -0.2% 0.9% Miami Gardens $1,150 $1,460 0.2% 0.5% West Palm Beach $1,100 $1,390 -0.2% 1.2% Pompano Beach $1,160 $1,470 -0.1% -0.5% Miami Beach $1,010 $1,280 -0.7% 0.7% Boca Raton $1,460 $1,850 -1% -1.2% Deerfield Beach $1,200 $1,520 -0.4% -0.1% Boynton Beach $1,350 $1,710 -0.1% 0.5% Delray Beach $1,190 $1,510 -0.8% 0.8% Wellington $1,510 $1,910 -0.4% -0.1% Jupiter $1,280 $1,620 0.4% 0.2% Palm Beach Gardens $1,410 $1,780 -1.2% 2.4% North Miami Beach $1,470 $1,870 0.1% 1.3% Lake Worth $1,110 $1,410 -0.4% 0.9%

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.