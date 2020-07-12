/
pembroke lakes south
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:29 PM
294 Apartments for rent in Pembroke Lakes South, Pembroke Pines, FL
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Harbour Cove
1600 S Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1320 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in person tour today! Welcome home to Harbour Cove apartments located in the heart of Pembroke Pines, FL.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,371
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
994 sqft
Great location close to I-95, I-75, and the Florida Turnpike, as well as local shops and restaurants. Renovated kitchen and bath with updated cabinets and GE appliances. Swimming pool and fitness center, too!
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
33 Units Available
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1355 sqft
Retreat to your own personal haven at Luma at Miramar, uniquely designed with the fusion of both elegance and comfort. Scroll through our online photo gallery to discover our alluring one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miramar, FL.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
359 SW 121st Ave
359 121 Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1258 sqft
Great townhouse in PELICAN POINTE, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Remodeled, new baths, new flooring, lighting and freshly painted. Rent includes Lawn Maintenance, internet and Cable. Perfect location!!!! Rapid approval
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
725 SW 113th Way
725 Southwest 113th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
961 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo unit with nice water views from living room and private balcony. Unit freshly painted with brand new floor tiles. Unit ready for immediate occupancy. Nice gated community with pool, Jacuzzi, tennis court and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1013 SW 112th Ter
1013 Southwest 112th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1672 sqft
Adorable townhome in the heart of Pembroke Pines.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
12119 SW 5th Ct
12119 Southwest 5th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1428 sqft
Great Townhouse in Pelican Pointe, Perfect Location Pembroke Pines1 3 beds 2.5 baths. Townhomes with tile on the 1st floor & laminate on 2nd floor. Please send Rental Application with proof of income, credit report, and background check.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
100 SW 117th Ter
100 Southwest 117th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful and comfortable 1/1 apartment. Excellent location in gated community with beautiful clubhouse. Full amenities: pool, gym, racquetball court, theater rooms and BBQ stands.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
386 SW 113th Way
386 Southwest 113th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great unit totally renovated, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, wood floors throughout, top on the line SS appliances, washer and dryer inside the unit. Everything new!! Community pool, tennis court, gated community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1121 SW 110th Ave
1121 Southwest 110th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
UPGRADED ONE STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH COMPLETELY NEW FLOORS THROUGHOUT. 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATH, AND A CONVERTED GARAGE INTO A 3RD BEDROOM. NICE WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN, AMPLE BACK YARD WHICH IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING.
Last updated July 12 at 07:52pm
1 Unit Available
11232 Southwest 12th Street
11232 Southwest 12th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1112 sqft
11232 Southwest 12th Street Apt #20B, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 07:52pm
1 Unit Available
802 Southwest 117th Avenue
802 Southwest 117th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,615
2174 sqft
802 Southwest 117th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 07:52pm
1 Unit Available
360 Southwest 113th Way
360 Southwest 113th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
961 sqft
360 Southwest 113th Way Apt #3F, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
230 SW 117th Ter Apt 103 Bldg 11
230 Southwest 117th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1391 sqft
Spacious and open 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the prestigious Marquesa community of Pembroke Pines. Laminate flooring at the living-room and carpet at bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
231 SW 116th Ave
231 Southwest 116th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 8/1.. Upgraded Sapphire model 2 bedroom/2 bathroom located at Marquesa directly across the street from Pembroke Lakes Mall and many other shopping centers within minutes. One assigned parking space closest to the building.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
140 Southwest 117th Avenue - 1, #4-203
140 Southwest 117th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
810 sqft
Great location, relaxing and peace food 1-1 unit. Washer and dryer in unit, great location and across the street from Pembroke lates mall.
Results within 1 mile of Pembroke Lakes South
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,426
1479 sqft
Near Miramar Town Center and other shopping destinations. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, I-95, I-595 and I-75.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,581
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort-style community features putting green, 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Ideal location, near Florida Turnpike, Pembroke Lakes Mall, downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale beaches.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,333
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Bell Miramar
3040 SW 119th Ave, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1499 sqft
Gated community nestled between downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale, close to I-75. Two- and three-bedrooms units with high ceilings and ceramic tiles. Community amenities include a poolside cabana with an outdoor kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
13 Units Available
Camden Portofino
120 NW 108th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,629
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1391 sqft
Modern homes with vaulted ceilings, granite counters, and Roman tubs in bathrooms. Short distance from Pembroke Lakes Mall. The pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and trash valet service, among other facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
40 Units Available
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1440 sqft
Welcome to Pines Garden at City Center Townhomes & Flats, a private enclave of new luxury rental residences within a gated community and conveniently located adjacent to the newly opened Pines City Center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
15 Units Available
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1336 sqft
Attractive, townhome-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Complex boasts a tennis court, racquetball court, gym, pool, hot tub, playground and clubhouse. Allows cats and dogs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
$
29 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
