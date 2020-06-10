Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE #20-2 - Pine Shadows Condominiums. 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo that is move-in ready. Ceramic tile throughout,. Fresh Paint. Living area on the 1st floor and bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Shared 1 car attached garage.