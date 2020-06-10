All apartments in Orlando
5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE
5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE

5582 Green Shadows Place · No Longer Available
Location

5582 Green Shadows Place, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman South

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE #20-2 - Pine Shadows Condominiums. 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo that is move-in ready. Ceramic tile throughout,. Fresh Paint. Living area on the 1st floor and bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Shared 1 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE have any available units?
5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE have?
Some of 5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE offers parking.
Does 5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE have a pool?
No, 5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5582 GREEN SHADOWS PLACE has units with dishwashers.

