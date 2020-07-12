/
/
/
kirkman south
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:43 PM
297 Apartments for rent in Kirkman South, Orlando, FL
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
49 Units Available
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$984
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1240 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
22 Units Available
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1031 sqft
Wooded 42-acre setting near major Orlando employers. Lush retreat with resort-style amenities including dog park, tennis court, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Spacious floor plans with designer finishes available.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5613 Blue Shadows Ct
5613 Blue Shadows Court, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
Fresh 2/2 Condo at Pine Shadows in Orlando - Pine Shadows Condo. Ground floor, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, one story unit. Recently updated with fresh paint and new carpets. Washer and dryer included. Large walk in closet. Screened in porch.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
4368 S. Kirkman Rd.
4368 Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1154 sqft
Fully-furnished luxury condo in Orlando less than 10 minutes from Universal Studios. Enjoy the amenities this resort-like community has to offer, including BBQ area, pool, pier/dock access and beautiful lake trails.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6460 E WINDER OAKS BOULEVARD E
6460 Winder Oaks Blvd, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1956 sqft
Beautiful partially furnished 4 bedrooms 2 bath. This Property is available for lease minimum 6 month per HOA regulation. . Partially furnished .Located in a gated community. Near major shopping centers ,restaurants and all other activities.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4116 Yellow Pine Lane
4116 Yellow Pine Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
889 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4116 Yellow Pine Lane in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4312 S KIRKMAN ROAD
4312 Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1st floor, 1 bed/1 bath unit at Sunset Lake. The unit comes with a washer/dryer. The Sunset Lake community is gated and has a community pool, fitness center and pier.
Results within 1 mile of Kirkman South
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
25 Units Available
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1478 sqft
Great location alongside Turkey Lake and close to Veranda Park. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features a 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
30 Units Available
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1500 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
28 Units Available
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1531 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1190 sqft
Residents live just minutes from Universal Studios. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Luxury community features yoga, pool table, pool, garage, dog park and game room.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
13 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1497 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202
3213 Greenwich Village Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1246 sqft
HUGE 2 bed condo located at Metrowest area in a 24 hour manned guard gate. - HUGE 2 BEDROOMS both with walk-in closets, living room has tile floor, built-ins and vaulted ceilings.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7123 Yacht Basin Ave 333
7123 Yacht Basin Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Metrowest - Crestview subdivision - Beautiful 3/2 unit on a great location, gated subdivision property was recently painted. (RLNE5823612)
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202
5447 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1118 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom condo located at Millennia area - EVERYTHING YOU NEED! ALL RIGHT HERE! GREAT LOCATION! Lovely 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom condo is waiting for you to make it HOME! Located at this Gated Resort Style Complex with Fitness
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
CF-8304 5475 VINELAND RD. UNIT 8304
5475 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APARTMENT FOR RENT IN THE BEST AREA OF ORLANDO - Nice apartment in the best condo in the Area. Perfect Location excellent access to I-4, Kirkman Rd, International Dr. Turkey Lake and Sand Lake Rd.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5050 Ernst Ct
5050 Ernst Court, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1515 sqft
Very Sophisticated 2/2 townhouse fully furnished.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303
6412 Queens Borough Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL LAMINATE FLOORING! MOVE IN JULY 2020! HAMPTONS AT METROWEST-MAN GATED COMMUNITY! Spacious 2bd 2 ba 3rd floor condo with water, washer and dryer included in rent! - Rent: $1398.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304
3209 Parkchester Square Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1075 sqft
3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 - .. Available 08/07/20 Metrowest Condo at The Hamptons, Orlando - Unfurnished 2 bedroom & 1 bath 3rd floor condo with over 1,000 sq ft. Open floor plan with many upgrades, carpet flooring and spacious bedrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5168 Conroy Road #1625
5168 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
910 sqft
5168 Conroy Road #1625 Available 10/22/20 ORLANDO: Gated Community of Villa Medici - AVAILABLE OCTOBER 22nd! Must see this condo before it's gone! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the 2nd floor.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7109 Yacht Basin Ave #411
7109 Yacht Basin Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent at 7109 Yacht Basin Ave #411 Orlando, Florida 32835, - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo; Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwashwer and Disposal, 1 car carport.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105
6443 Axeitos Ter, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1857 sqft
6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 Available 07/22/20 Spacious 3/2 Condo in Gated Carriage Homes at Stonebridge Commons - Orlando - Spacious 3/2 Condo in Gated Carriage Homes at Stonebridge Commons - Orlando, will be Available 7/22/20! The Carriage
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE
6682 Time Square Avenue, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1634 sqft
Come see this very spacious and well cared for Townhouse! Newer carpet throughout and fresh paint. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with an attached 2 car garage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4708 WALDEN CIRCLE
4708 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1/1 on top floor condo. Washer and Dryer included. HOA currently pays for Water, Sewer and pest control. This community offers community pool, tennis court, laundry room, playground and fitness center.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLDoctor Phillips, FLOak Ridge, FLBay Hill, FLWindermere, FLPine Hills, FLHorizon West, FL