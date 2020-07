Heritage on Millenia Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub media room online portal 24hr gym pool table package receiving

Heritage on Millenia is located in Orlando, Florida just off Interstate-4 with a prime location in the heart of the vibrant Millenia neighborhood. Residents have easy access to enjoy high-end shopping at Millenia Mall and its many dining and entertainment options. At Heritage on Millenia, residents enjoy exclusive amenities including a movie theater, swimming pool with sundeck seating, relaxing spa and a chef-inspired grill within a screened-in patio. Our one, two and three bedroom homes boast premium finishes paired with features throughout like raised panel maple cabinetry, granite style countertops, multi-speed ceiling fans, a full-size washer and dryer set, and intrusion alarms. All of this combined with superior resident service, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and online resident services and bill pay, Heritage on Millenia the perfect place to call home!