The Parks At Hunter's Creek.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage guest suite media room cats allowed alarm system courtyard lobby online portal

Parks at Hunter's Creek is the newest in premiere living in Orlando. Visit us today to take a private tour and see all that we have to offer you. Enjoy lush landscaping and beautiful views amid the serene atmosphere of Hunter's Creek Golf Course. Additional storage, garages, and boat/RV parking ensure you have everything you need to feel at home. Stay looking and feeling your best with our fully equipped fitness center and aerobics room. You will also enjoy having access to an on-site personal trainer. Our choice sun-drenched pool and relaxing sun deck are perfect for unwinding after a long day. Our resident lounge with catering style kitchen and billiards area make it easy to entertain. Screen all of your favorite flicks in our traditional theater style resident media room. All these and other great features ensure that your home will keep up with your active lifestyle and allow you to live elevated.