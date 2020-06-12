All apartments in Orlando
Azul Baldwin Park
Azul Baldwin Park

4460 Lower Park Rd · (321) 320-6316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Apply within 24 hours of touring our community and we will waive your entire admin fee. Also, ask your leasing agent about our DEPOSIT-FREE move in option!
Location

4460 Lower Park Rd, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool
garage
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
concierge
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN ORLANDO, FLLive your dream at Azul Baldwin Park Apartments! Welcome to our boutique community located in Orlando, FL. We offer luxury one, two, and three-bedrooms featuring a wealth of artfully designed amenities. Our pet-friendly premises near Winter Park beckon you to take a closer look thanks to the resort-inspired common areas and professional services. Move In Deposit-Free! Swap your traditional security deposit for a small fee costing just a fraction of your total security deposit,saving you hundreds of dollars on move-in costs. Found next to Lake Baldwin and across the street from Blue Jacket Park, our location boasts easy access to FL-50 & E Colonial Dr, which leads straight to Downtown Orlando. We are near some of the best attractions in the area, including Baldwin Park Village Center and Florida Institute of Technology – Orlando.As a resident of our LEED(R) certified community, you get to take advantage of various perks and benefits. We have a refreshin

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom), $800 (3 bedroom), With Guarantor (All Units) - One Month Rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 3
rent: $25
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, Great Danes, St. Bernard’s, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Mastiff, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Lot. Carports available.
Storage Details: On-site Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Azul Baldwin Park have any available units?
Azul Baldwin Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Azul Baldwin Park have?
Some of Azul Baldwin Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Azul Baldwin Park currently offering any rent specials?
Azul Baldwin Park is offering the following rent specials: MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Apply within 24 hours of touring our community and we will waive your entire admin fee. Also, ask your leasing agent about our DEPOSIT-FREE move in option!
Is Azul Baldwin Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Azul Baldwin Park is pet friendly.
Does Azul Baldwin Park offer parking?
Yes, Azul Baldwin Park offers parking.
Does Azul Baldwin Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Azul Baldwin Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Azul Baldwin Park have a pool?
Yes, Azul Baldwin Park has a pool.
Does Azul Baldwin Park have accessible units?
Yes, Azul Baldwin Park has accessible units.
Does Azul Baldwin Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Azul Baldwin Park has units with dishwashers.
