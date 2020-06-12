Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym green community parking pool garage accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage carport cc payments coffee bar concierge conference room courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet yoga

APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN ORLANDO, FLLive your dream at Azul Baldwin Park Apartments! Welcome to our boutique community located in Orlando, FL. We offer luxury one, two, and three-bedrooms featuring a wealth of artfully designed amenities. Our pet-friendly premises near Winter Park beckon you to take a closer look thanks to the resort-inspired common areas and professional services. Move In Deposit-Free! Swap your traditional security deposit for a small fee costing just a fraction of your total security deposit,saving you hundreds of dollars on move-in costs. Found next to Lake Baldwin and across the street from Blue Jacket Park, our location boasts easy access to FL-50 & E Colonial Dr, which leads straight to Downtown Orlando. We are near some of the best attractions in the area, including Baldwin Park Village Center and Florida Institute of Technology – Orlando.As a resident of our LEED(R) certified community, you get to take advantage of various perks and benefits. We have a refreshin