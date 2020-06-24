All apartments in Orlando
1610 DELANEY AVENUE
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

1610 DELANEY AVENUE

1610 Delaney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Delaney Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806
South Orange

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
This beautiful Historic home has been turned into a stunning Tri-plex. Just minutes from downtown. In the very desirable Veronica Heights neighborhood with A Rated Schools. This is the largest of the three units and is considered the owner\'s suite. The unit takes up the entire second floor and offers privacy and beautiful views from three amazing balconies. Original hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and baths, and lake views are just a few things this historic home has to offer. Master bedroom also has it\'s own balcony overlooking Delaney Ave and also has a huge walk in closet. A chef\'s kitchen that has a breakfast bar, upgraded appliances and GRANITE counter tops. There are TWO PATIOS OVERLOOKING THE LAKE! Private in unit laundry area. Plenty of basement storage as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 DELANEY AVENUE have any available units?
1610 DELANEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 DELANEY AVENUE have?
Some of 1610 DELANEY AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 DELANEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1610 DELANEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 DELANEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1610 DELANEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1610 DELANEY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1610 DELANEY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1610 DELANEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 DELANEY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 DELANEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1610 DELANEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1610 DELANEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1610 DELANEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 DELANEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 DELANEY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
