1610 DELANEY AVENUE

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful Historic home has been turned into a stunning Tri-plex. Just minutes from downtown. In the very desirable Veronica Heights neighborhood with A Rated Schools. This is the largest of the three units and is considered the owner\'s suite. The unit takes up the entire second floor and offers privacy and beautiful views from three amazing balconies. Original hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and baths, and lake views are just a few things this historic home has to offer. Master bedroom also has it\'s own balcony overlooking Delaney Ave and also has a huge walk in closet. A chef\'s kitchen that has a breakfast bar, upgraded appliances and GRANITE counter tops. There are TWO PATIOS OVERLOOKING THE LAKE! Private in unit laundry area. Plenty of basement storage as well.