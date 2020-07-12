/
south orange
387 Apartments for rent in South Orange, Orlando, FL
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,186
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1488 sqft
These luxurious, loft-style units feature in-house laundry, extra storage and a patio. The community offers a courtyard, fitness centers and a pool. Less than two miles from downtown Orlando, residents have access to shopping, nightlife and dining.
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,341
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,870
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
77 W. Muriel Street
77 West Muriel Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
858 sqft
Downtown Orlando SoDo - Get busy living the downtown Orlando lifestyle in this 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom duplex. Walk to SoDo restaurants, shops and Super Target with grocery. Minutes to everything downtown.
1156 DELANEY AVENUE
1156 Delaney Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Downtown spacious Lakefront Condo in gated community. Private corner unit. Shows great features: Split bedroom plan, living room, dining room.
820 MAIN LANE
820 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,678
725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GET TO KNOW THE REAL ORLANDO There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando.
57 West Muriel Street
57 West Muriel Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1597 sqft
Limited Offer leases before July 15 owner will credit $1,000 towards rent, House for Rent in the heart of downtown Orlando, This adorable 3 bedrooms/ 3-bathroom home.
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,057
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1211 sqft
Contemporary apartments have ice makers, garbage disposal and granite counters. Take advantage of in-unit laundry. The eco-friendly complex has car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 4 and the LYNX Central Station.
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,274
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1046 sqft
Enjoy relaxing unit features, including a bathtub and carpet flooring. Green apartment community amenities feature a coffee bar and 24-hour concierge. Near Lake Eola Park and the Bob Carr Theater with access to Interstate 4.
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1659 sqft
High-rise living in a great urban setting close to Orlando's best restaurants and entertainment venues. Units with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, tile flooring, and balconies with city views.
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,522
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1120 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,459
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,839
1468 sqft
Located just minutes from grocery store, 12-screen movie theater and Lake Eola Park. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry. Residents have access to communal pool, pool table and gym.
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,347
878 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
1053 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,027
1224 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
City View
595 W Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1228 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City View in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!
525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605
525 Jackson Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1268 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo For Rent @ The Jackson in Downtown Orlando! **Lease NOW and receive the rest of July FREE** - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.
101 S. Eola Dr. #515
101 Eola Drive, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
101 S Eola Dr. #515, 1/1 condo in 101Eola - 101 S. Eola Dr. #515; Lovely 1 bedroom in the heart of downtown Orlando is within walking distance to Lake Eola, Thorton Park eateries, shops, and the business district.
792 E. MICHIGAN STREET, UNIT #02
792 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1116 sqft
2BDRM 1&1/2 BATH CONDO IN LA COSTA BRAVA - DOWNTOWN/SODO (LAKE PINELOCH) - VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM, 1 & 1/2 BATH, 2ND FLOOR CONDO WITH WASHER/DRYER COMBO IN UNIT AND BALCONY - GREAT COMMUNITY IN DOWNTOWN/SODO AREA WITH 2 POOLS, CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS
260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE
260 Osceola Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1765 sqft
Luxurious Living in a Modern, 2 Bed/ 2 Bathroom Condo w/ Additional Separate Dining/ Den or Office! This INTERIOR unit with floor to ceiling 10 ft high-windows is on the 12th floor facing West/ Downtown Orlando Skyline at “Star Tower”, a 100 unit
212 S Summerlin Ave.
212 Summerlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2012 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 1/2 Bath - Conviently Located Downtown Orlando Townhome - Rarely Available. Located in the South Eola/Thornton Park District of Downtown Orlando within a few blocks to Lake Eola, this 3 bedroom 2.
1029 Colyer St
1029 Colyer Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1029 Colyer St Available 08/01/20 3 Bedrooms( plus 1 home office)/1 Bath, Separate laundry room and screened front porch house in Downtown Orlando - Wonderful fenced single family house with three proper bedrooms and and one smaller home office
569 Scotia Pl
569 Scotia Pl, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2111 sqft
Beautiful property for rent in Orlando, ideal location for this 4 bed, 3.5 bath rental, large open floorplan, modern kitchen with stainless appliances. Washer and dryer included. Contact us now !
1525 Catherine St
1525 Catherine Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Beautiful 1BR 1BA Condo Available! - Property Id: 96801 Near the heart of Delaney Park a perfect 1BR 1BA apartment Beautiful landscaping provides you with privacy and oasis-like scenery.
530 E Central Blvd. #1101
530 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1667 sqft
- Large two bedroom, two full bath condo featuring almost 1700 sf with fully renovated kitchen with stainless appliance package and tumbled marble backsplashes. Unit comes partially furnished with tasteful décor.
758 E. MICHIGAN STREET, UNIT #201
758 E Michigan St Unit 201, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
633 sqft
1/1 FOR RENT IN LA COSTA BRAVA - SODO AREA, POOL, LAKE & FITNESS - VERY NICE 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO, 2ND FLOOR CONDO WITH WASHER/DRYER COMBO IN UNIT, AND POOL VIEW BALCONY - GREAT COMMUNITY IN LA COSTA BRAVA NEAR DOWNTOWN/SODO AREA WITH 2 POOLS,
322 E. Central Blvd. #1706
322 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1143 sqft
- TWO PARKING SPACES are included in this modern 2 bedroom on Lake Eola in the heart of downtown Orlando! Walk to everything including the Publix right next door! Full size washer and dryer, water, sewer and garbage are included.
