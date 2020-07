Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system basketball court business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park gym parking pool garage internet access media room package receiving trash valet cats allowed

Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments is located in the prestigious Hunters Creek neighborhood in Orlando, Florida and offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent. Being a part of the Hunters Creek master planned development, Osprey Links allows privileges such as exclusive access to 6 parks including a dog park, Hunters Creek Golf Course including social activities for residents of all ages. Each home boasts an array of features such as washer and dryers in each home, intrusion alarms, private patio or balconies, modern ceiling fans and premium lake or golf course views. Our residents say that Osprey Links compliments their lifestyle no matter how they like to spend their day by enjoying our many amenities such as the relaxing swimming pool with a tranquil fountain, a strength and cardio fitness center, a media lounge with Wi-Fi and cyber cafe. Refresh your spirit and renew your mind by making Osprey Links at Hunters Creek your new home today!