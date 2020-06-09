13322 BEEBE ALLEY

Amenities
All utilities included! This spacious brand new one bedroom apartment is located in Laureate park/ Lake Nona. Excellent location in "Medical city" , Very close to tennis association of America. Orlando airport is just 12 minutes drive. 910sq feet of living space with a separate bedroom. A full kitchen ,and washer dryer is included. All utilities and WIFI will be included with the rental . Also provided access to all of the amenities offered to residents of Laureate Park including fitness center and Club house ,pool. Huge Bonus ! you will have your own 1 car garage. lease term will be for 1 year plus.