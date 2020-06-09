All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 13322 BEEBE ALLEY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
13322 BEEBE ALLEY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13322 BEEBE ALLEY

13322 Beebe Alley · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13322 Beebe Alley, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
All utilities included! This spacious brand new one bedroom apartment is located in Laureate park/ Lake Nona. Excellent location in "Medical city" , Very close to tennis association of America. Orlando airport is just 12 minutes drive. 910sq feet of living space with a separate bedroom. A full kitchen ,and washer dryer is included. All utilities and WIFI will be included with the rental . Also provided access to all of the amenities offered to residents of Laureate Park including fitness center and Club house ,pool. Huge Bonus ! you will have your own 1 car garage. lease term will be for 1 year plus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13322 BEEBE ALLEY have any available units?
13322 BEEBE ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13322 BEEBE ALLEY have?
Some of 13322 BEEBE ALLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13322 BEEBE ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
13322 BEEBE ALLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13322 BEEBE ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 13322 BEEBE ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 13322 BEEBE ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 13322 BEEBE ALLEY offers parking.
Does 13322 BEEBE ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13322 BEEBE ALLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13322 BEEBE ALLEY have a pool?
Yes, 13322 BEEBE ALLEY has a pool.
Does 13322 BEEBE ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 13322 BEEBE ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 13322 BEEBE ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13322 BEEBE ALLEY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach