Orlando, FL
Highpoint Club Apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:09 AM

Highpoint Club Apartments

11100 Point Sylvan Cir · (407) 707-6734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11100 Point Sylvan Cir, Orlando, FL 32825

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04C · Avail. Aug 11

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 34G · Avail. Sep 29

$1,145

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 32B · Avail. Aug 12

$1,145

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33C · Avail. Aug 8

$1,345

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 20C · Avail. Aug 7

$1,345

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 38B · Avail. Sep 9

$1,370

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highpoint Club Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
e-payments
lobby
nest technology
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
Highpoint Club Apartments offer one bedroom and two bedroom layouts with the best of luxury living. Just moments from the University of Central Florida (UCF), Highpoint Club features a perfect location for luxury apartments built with the Floridian lifestyle in mind.
At our apartments in Orlando, you will enjoy expansive 15-foot ceilings, a brand-new kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood-style flooring, and plantation-style blinds. For your convenience, we have included extra storage and a washer & dryer in every home. Living at our luxury apartment community in Orlando is more than just having a home—it’s a lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Additional: Amenity Fee: $10, Trash Reimb: $35
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Excluded dog breeds include Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chinese Shar-Pei, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, Persa Canario, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Mastiff, Stafford Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd and any mix thereof. Letter required by Certified Veterinarian for proof of breed, weight, and required vaccinations. $300 pet fee for the 1st pet. $200 for additional pet.
Dogs
fee: $400
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highpoint Club Apartments have any available units?
Highpoint Club Apartments has 22 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Highpoint Club Apartments have?
Some of Highpoint Club Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highpoint Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Highpoint Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highpoint Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Highpoint Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Highpoint Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Highpoint Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Highpoint Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highpoint Club Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highpoint Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Highpoint Club Apartments has a pool.
Does Highpoint Club Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Highpoint Club Apartments has accessible units.
Does Highpoint Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highpoint Club Apartments has units with dishwashers.
