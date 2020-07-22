Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool internet access tennis court accessible garage parking on-site laundry basketball court bbq/grill business center clubhouse e-payments lobby nest technology package receiving playground smoke-free community

Highpoint Club Apartments offer one bedroom and two bedroom layouts with the best of luxury living. Just moments from the University of Central Florida (UCF), Highpoint Club features a perfect location for luxury apartments built with the Floridian lifestyle in mind.

At our apartments in Orlando, you will enjoy expansive 15-foot ceilings, a brand-new kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood-style flooring, and plantation-style blinds. For your convenience, we have included extra storage and a washer & dryer in every home. Living at our luxury apartment community in Orlando is more than just having a home—it’s a lifestyle.