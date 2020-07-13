All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

Heritage Estates Garden Homes

11701 Heritage Estates Ave · (407) 550-5740
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11701 Heritage Estates Ave, Orlando, FL 32825

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 512 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,364

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Unit 1422 · Avail. now

$1,447

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 625 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,523

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

Unit 423 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,538

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,608

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1384 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Estates Garden Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
clubhouse
dog grooming area
game room
green community
hot tub
shuffle board
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Heritage Estates features beautiful apartments in Orlando, Florida. We offer different and unique floor plan options to fit any budget. Enjoy natural lighting in every home and walk-in closets to help keep you organized. The gourmet kitchens have fabulous cabinets and counter tops with built-in appliances. Our Orlando apartments offer beautifully finished one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Residents of our apartments in Orlando, FL enjoy unique amenities including spiral staircases and custom interior architecture. East Orlando apartment shoppers will appreciate our pristine swimming pool and Florida Sunroom with cabana bar. We know you have a busy lifestyle, and we provide a 24/7 resident-exclusive fitness center for your convenience. Our pet-friendly Orlando apartment community also features a dog park. Schedule a tour today to discover ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: 40.00
limit: 2
fee: 350.00
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. $350 fee for first pet and $200 for second pet.
Parking Details: Other: $100/month. Detached Garages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Estates Garden Homes have any available units?
Heritage Estates Garden Homes has 10 units available starting at $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Heritage Estates Garden Homes have?
Some of Heritage Estates Garden Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Estates Garden Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Estates Garden Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Estates Garden Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Estates Garden Homes is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Estates Garden Homes offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Estates Garden Homes offers parking.
Does Heritage Estates Garden Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heritage Estates Garden Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Estates Garden Homes have a pool?
Yes, Heritage Estates Garden Homes has a pool.
Does Heritage Estates Garden Homes have accessible units?
No, Heritage Estates Garden Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Estates Garden Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage Estates Garden Homes has units with dishwashers.
