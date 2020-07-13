Heritage Estates Garden Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area clubhouse dog grooming area game room green community hot tub shuffle board

We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Heritage Estates features beautiful apartments in Orlando, Florida. We offer different and unique floor plan options to fit any budget. Enjoy natural lighting in every home and walk-in closets to help keep you organized. The gourmet kitchens have fabulous cabinets and counter tops with built-in appliances. Our Orlando apartments offer beautifully finished one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Residents of our apartments in Orlando, FL enjoy unique amenities including spiral staircases and custom interior architecture. East Orlando apartment shoppers will appreciate our pristine swimming pool and Florida Sunroom with cabana bar. We know you have a busy lifestyle, and we provide a 24/7 resident-exclusive fitness center for your convenience. Our pet-friendly Orlando apartment community also features a dog park. Schedule a tour today to discover ...