358 Apartments for rent in Pine Castle, FL

Moving to Pine Castle

The gorgeous weather makes one want a cheeseburger, or maybe a margarita. Maybe you should ask Jimmy Buffett what is best. He'll probably say both. Before you can chill with a meal and drink beside Bay Lake, you have to find yourself a home in this Florida town. Lucky for you, this task is going to be much easier than in nearby Orlando. Yet the process won't be as fun as Disney World; that's a shame! Anyway, you'll find out some good news first. Good news is good.

A Market for Renters

You won't run into any major issues landing a suitable home for rent. Over 55% of the city rents, which is much higher than the state's average. Have another sip of your cocktail, if you happen to be drinking one. Knowing that the Pine Castle market is built for renters makes that drink much sweeter tasting.

A Host of Housing Choices

Detached houses (over 49%), apartments and condos (over 38%), town homes (almost 8%), and mobile homes (5%) form a nice mix of housing options here. With choices spanning from studio apartments for rent at Cypress Landing Apartments to large houses near Lake Mary Jess, finding something that matches what you have pictured as your home in Pine Castle is very possible. Take a bite of that burger. It's probably making your taste buds hum with joy.

Sometimes the Sun Is Too Strong

That's why it's advised to not search for rental houses in Pine Castle during the summer. Additionally, like many places in Florida, folks come and go, at all times of the year. That creates a lot of rental turnover and house searching traffic. Winter and summer are two busy periods for the housing market, and some landlords like to rent month to month to attract short-term renters. That's an advantage if you don't plan to stay long. If you are looking for a longer contract, spring and fall are the best times to look for a place, when you take into account all of the above. The climate is better, there are less people looking, and you have more selection. If you must come during the winter or summer, don't panic. The market here features a good deal of available pads every month -- it's just that you are less likely to land your ideal home.

A Note about Hurricanes

Hurricanes occasionally hit the area and do cause a small amount of damage to properties in this Central Florida town. Note that this is not a common occurrence at all. If one does come, it usually isn't a concern. Over 25% of homes were built prior to 1959. If you do rent an older home and are worried about hurricanes you can always get disaster insurance. The city also has well-defined evacuation plans and you will get plenty of notice. You should always be prepared. You never know what Mother Nature will bring, though most often it's sunshine and blue skies in Pine Castle.

Completing the Deal

The attractions of the greater Orlando area are calling, so quickly grab one month's rent along with the security deposit and hand it over to the landlord or staff. Additionally, most landlords and staff want proof of income and a credit score. Some complexes may have you fill out an application, but it's not really too much exercise for your brain. It's rare, but you may run into a very strict landlord who runs a background check and asks for references from previous landlords; you probably won't encounter this, but just be aware of it. Also, most rental apartments and houses in Pine Castle only include some utility bills. For a lot of rental homes, all the utilities are paid entirely separately. Understand what the rent price entails, and don't be afraid to negotiate for a better deal. In Pine Castle, landlords like to feel confident that they are going to get their rent for the duration of the lease agreement; paying three months upfront or more can reduce costs in other places.