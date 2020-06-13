Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

358 Apartments for rent in Pine Castle, FL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Castle
1 Unit Available
319 E. Pierce Avenue
319 Pierce Avenue, Pine Castle, FL
Studio
$795
480 sqft
Cute efficiency - Cute efficiency for rent $795.00 electric and water include. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2554189)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Castle
1 Unit Available
1023 E Buchanon Ave
1023 East Buchanon Avenue, Pine Castle, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
600 sqft
One Bedroom One Bath Fully Furnished Long Term Rental - The property is close to every attraction and the Orlando International Airport. Located in a safe neighborhood. Key-less digital lock.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pine Castle
1 Unit Available
6522 MATCHETT ROAD
6522 Matchett Road, Pine Castle, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2965 sqft
Comfortable 4 Bedroom 4 Bath family home with mature fruit trees, large screen enclosed swimming pool, and tennis court. Huge lot for your family soccer team and parking of RV and Boat on side

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Pine Castle
1 Unit Available
426 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107
426 W Oak Ridge Rd, Pine Castle, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
675 sqft
Apply Today, Lease Today! Looking for your next home? Well, here it is! Starting at just $900/month, our spacious one bedroom apartments are comfortable and stylish, yet still affordable.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Pine Castle
1 Unit Available
418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202
418 Oak Ridge Road, Pine Castle, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
Looking for your next home? Well, it's here! Starting at just $900/month, our spacious one bedroom apartments are comfortable, stylish, and still affordable.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
16 Units Available
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
5199 S. Magnolia St
5199 Magnolia St, Edgewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
520 sqft
5199 S.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2323 McCoy Rd #602 Orange
2323 Mccoy Rd Unit 713, Belle Isle, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
863 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo for rent at 2323 McCoy Rd #602 Orlando, Fl. 32809 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo for rent at 2323 McCoy Rd #602 (First Floor) Orlando, Fl. 32809.. Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C. Water and Cable Included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
5205 Haverill Drive
5205 Haverhill Drive, Edgewood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
1863 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
710 Mcdougall Ct
710 Mcdoughall Court, Sky Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Spacious Beautiful 3 Bed 2. Bath condo Ready for move in Today! - Home offers 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Kitchen is quaint with matching appliances and includes a microwave. Home offers full bath and a full shower.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2121 McCoy Road
2121 McCoy Rd, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Built in 2018 BRAND NEW BUILDING!!! Be the first one to enjoy upgraded living at luxurious Royal Palace Condo. Beautiful 1 bed / 1 bath plus Den (can be used as a 2nd room, office or more).

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
794 RIDENHOUR CIRCLE
794 Ridenhour Circle, Sky Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
820 sqft
Completely remodeled 2nd-floor unit. Three bedroom- two bathroom units with all stainless steel appliances. In gated community Walking distance to Florida Mall, restaurants, and shopping.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Central Business District
22 Units Available
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,199
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1193 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Concord. Urban-style community with 9-foot ceilings, resort-like pool and media room. Luxury amenities include granite countertops, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Oversized showers and tubs.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Airport North
24 Units Available
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1378 sqft
A resort-like community just outside Orlando International Airport. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, gym, business center, dog park and grilling area. Built-in alarm system. Updated interiors including in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
$
Millenia
32 Units Available
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1782 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
South Eola
19 Units Available
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from grocery store, 12-screen movie theater and Lake Eola Park. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry. Residents have access to communal pool, pool table and gym.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
Central Business District
49 Units Available
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,593
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,522
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1120 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Lake Frederica
5 Units Available
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and balconies between Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road. Pool, gym and outdoor spaces beside a small lake. Close to dining and shopping, including High Tide Harry's seafood.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
South Orange
121 Units Available
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,994
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Central Business District
37 Units Available
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,369
699 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1161 sqft
Newly constructed. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pool, gym, yoga and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with dog park. Concierge service.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
Airport North
16 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1387 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
Airport North
43 Units Available
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1311 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
26 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1274 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
$
Central Business District
64 Units Available
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
City GuidePine Castle
Blue skies and ultra-violet rays. Lookin' for better days, lookin' for better days. Lookin' for Floridays. From "Floridays" by Jimmy Buffett

Living in Pine Castle is to live within one of the most happening areas of Florida: the Orlando metropolitan region. And the appropriate thing to do is to heed the advice of Jimmy Buffett. Come out and give praise to that sweet Florida sun. Let it soak into your bones. Smile and breath. Oh, that's life in Pine Castle. Play some Jimmy Buffett tunes and usher in paradise. Grab a Pina colada while you're at it. The population of this Orlando area town is comfortably cozy, and has been rising steadily for several years. You only need one minute here to understand why. Folks are just looking for better days. They're looking for Pine Castle days.

Moving to Pine Castle

The gorgeous weather makes one want a cheeseburger, or maybe a margarita. Maybe you should ask Jimmy Buffett what is best. He'll probably say both. Before you can chill with a meal and drink beside Bay Lake, you have to find yourself a home in this Florida town. Lucky for you, this task is going to be much easier than in nearby Orlando. Yet the process won't be as fun as Disney World; that's a shame! Anyway, you'll find out some good news first. Good news is good.

A Market for Renters

You won't run into any major issues landing a suitable home for rent. Over 55% of the city rents, which is much higher than the state's average. Have another sip of your cocktail, if you happen to be drinking one. Knowing that the Pine Castle market is built for renters makes that drink much sweeter tasting.

A Host of Housing Choices

Detached houses (over 49%), apartments and condos (over 38%), town homes (almost 8%), and mobile homes (5%) form a nice mix of housing options here. With choices spanning from studio apartments for rent at Cypress Landing Apartments to large houses near Lake Mary Jess, finding something that matches what you have pictured as your home in Pine Castle is very possible. Take a bite of that burger. It's probably making your taste buds hum with joy.

Sometimes the Sun Is Too Strong

That's why it's advised to not search for rental houses in Pine Castle during the summer. Additionally, like many places in Florida, folks come and go, at all times of the year. That creates a lot of rental turnover and house searching traffic. Winter and summer are two busy periods for the housing market, and some landlords like to rent month to month to attract short-term renters. That's an advantage if you don't plan to stay long. If you are looking for a longer contract, spring and fall are the best times to look for a place, when you take into account all of the above. The climate is better, there are less people looking, and you have more selection. If you must come during the winter or summer, don't panic. The market here features a good deal of available pads every month -- it's just that you are less likely to land your ideal home.

A Note about Hurricanes

Hurricanes occasionally hit the area and do cause a small amount of damage to properties in this Central Florida town. Note that this is not a common occurrence at all. If one does come, it usually isn't a concern. Over 25% of homes were built prior to 1959. If you do rent an older home and are worried about hurricanes you can always get disaster insurance. The city also has well-defined evacuation plans and you will get plenty of notice. You should always be prepared. You never know what Mother Nature will bring, though most often it's sunshine and blue skies in Pine Castle.

Completing the Deal

The attractions of the greater Orlando area are calling, so quickly grab one month's rent along with the security deposit and hand it over to the landlord or staff. Additionally, most landlords and staff want proof of income and a credit score. Some complexes may have you fill out an application, but it's not really too much exercise for your brain. It's rare, but you may run into a very strict landlord who runs a background check and asks for references from previous landlords; you probably won't encounter this, but just be aware of it. Also, most rental apartments and houses in Pine Castle only include some utility bills. For a lot of rental homes, all the utilities are paid entirely separately. Understand what the rent price entails, and don't be afraid to negotiate for a better deal. In Pine Castle, landlords like to feel confident that they are going to get their rent for the duration of the lease agreement; paying three months upfront or more can reduce costs in other places.

Pine Castle Neighborhoods

Occupying 2.8 square miles, the city can be divided into three geographical sections: north, central, and south. Pine Castle may not seem large, and it's not, but where you choose to live within the city can make a huge difference in your daily life. Living in the north puts you in close proximity to Orlando. Living in the central area puts you in the midst of the action. Living in the south puts you in proximity to attractions like Sea World.

Big Oak: This neighborhood occupies the north section of town. Big Oak Park, Lake Jessamine, and Lake Mary Jess make this area quite beautiful. Bus lines along Oak Ridge Road, the Oakridge Tap Room, and Mama Mia's Pizzeria make this area convenient for transit, partying, and eating.

Lancaster: This is the central part of town. Lancaster features Bay Lake, Dixie Belle's Cafe, and shops along South Orange Avenue. This area is a popular choice to live in and it offers easy access to bus lines.

Winegard: Located in the south side of the city, Winegard offers apartments for rent as well as houses. The area showcases Bear Head Lake and plenty of eateries. Bus lines on Sand Lake Road make getting to the greater area simple if you don't have a car.

Living in Pine Castle

Once you've moved in and you've had your fill of Jimmy Buffett, it's time to get out and explore what Pine Castle has to offer. And that often means what Orlando has to offer. Pine Castle is very much a part of Orlando, but it still exudes its own unique charm, which can be seen at spots like The Gnarly Barley and Victoriany's Pizza. The craft beer is rather good here as well. Locals here like to have a blast both inside Pine Castle and around the larger area. On any day, you'll find folks hopping on the bus or driving in their car towards hot spots like the Orlando Museum of Art, Wet 'n Wild Orlando, and Discovery Cove. Join them in all that fun.

You will also realize that the city does have an affection of water, and that's partly because it is surrounded by lakes. Fish, snorkel with dolphins, and swim on any given day. Take a peaceful walk along Bay Lake or water ski on Lake Conway. When you feel a little tired, head back to your humble Pine Castle abode and hydrate. Plug in the radio and turn on Jimmy Buffett. Once you've had enough, set out and see what else the region has to offer. Do you notice the rinse and repeat theme going on here? Indulge in that, and you'll find that Pine Castle indeed does offer better days, every day.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pine Castle?
The average rent price for Pine Castle rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,330.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pine Castle?
Some of the colleges located in the Pine Castle area include Bethune-Cookman University, University of Central Florida, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Florida Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pine Castle?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pine Castle from include Orlando, Melbourne, Lakeland, Kissimmee, and Palm Bay.

