11722 Barletta Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 Bath home in highly sought after community of Village Walk in Lake Nona.This gated/guarded community is a 500 acre master planned community with more amenities and perks than you could ever imagine, all inside the community.The Kitchen features 42 inch Cherry Cabinets as well as granite counter tops. Home offers eating space in kitchen which overlooks the family room overlooking the wrap around back porch which has been enclosed for perfect entertainment. This beautiful home offers hardwood doors throughout the common areas. The master bedroom is large and features a built in Closet By Design. The master bath has a garden tub, dual sinks and a separate shower. This is a must see