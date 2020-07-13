All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:48 PM

Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook

2802 Cheval St · (407) 315-1019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Stoneybrook
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2802 Cheval St, Orlando, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 26106 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,148

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

Unit 09103 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,148

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

Unit 18103 · Avail. now

$1,233

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 34101 · Avail. now

$1,403

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 09104 · Avail. now

$1,403

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 35102 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15103 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,564

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
business center
volleyball court
yoga
Welcome home to Knightsbridge at Stoneybrook, centrally located in East Orlando. Our gated community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and uniquely designed interiors, including select homes with lofts. Our newly renovated homes feature premium finishes like stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and plank wood-style flooring. All homes at Knightsbridge at Stoneybrook boast in-home washer/dryer and several floor plans have cozy fireplaces. You'll also enjoy our fantastic amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility, plus resident clubhouse with coffee bar. Our community is pet friendly and we welcome large dogs, with no weight limits. When you want to venture out, Knightsbridge at Stoneybrook is within minutes of Orlando’s greatest attractions, plus shopping, dining and entertainment. You can schedule your personal tour online, or feel free to give us a call or text, we can't wait to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: First Pet: $300, Second Pet: $100
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Restricted Breeds- Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chow Chow, Doberman
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $120/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook have any available units?
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook has 21 units available starting at $1,148 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook have?
Some of Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook currently offering any rent specials?
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook is pet friendly.
Does Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook offer parking?
Yes, Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook offers parking.
Does Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook have a pool?
Yes, Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook has a pool.
Does Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook have accessible units?
Yes, Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook has accessible units.
Does Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr
Orlando, FL 32817
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity