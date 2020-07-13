Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly business center volleyball court yoga

Welcome home to Knightsbridge at Stoneybrook, centrally located in East Orlando. Our gated community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and uniquely designed interiors, including select homes with lofts. Our newly renovated homes feature premium finishes like stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and plank wood-style flooring. All homes at Knightsbridge at Stoneybrook boast in-home washer/dryer and several floor plans have cozy fireplaces. You'll also enjoy our fantastic amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility, plus resident clubhouse with coffee bar. Our community is pet friendly and we welcome large dogs, with no weight limits. When you want to venture out, Knightsbridge at Stoneybrook is within minutes of Orlando’s greatest attractions, plus shopping, dining and entertainment. You can schedule your personal tour online, or feel free to give us a call or text, we can't wait to welcome you home!