Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:35 AM

Lake House

295 Northeast Ivanhoe Boulevard · (407) 606-8477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

295 Northeast Ivanhoe Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32804
North Orange

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
pool
bike storage
elevator
garage
parking
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
dog park
internet access
The uniquely urban setting of Lake Ivanhoe inspires a higher standard of downtown living that blends simple pleasures and uncommon connections. Revel in the sunshine reflected on the lake from the comfort of sophisticated residences that rise above the heart of Ivanhoe Village. Walk, bike, or scooter over to your favorite local spots for happier hours, craveable restaurants, and eclectic shops. Nurture your outdoor nature with an evening run through the village, or dial-up your adventure setting and use your paddles to chase the sunset across the lake. Discover elevated living that's immersed in style.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $20/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
Parking Details: Parking Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake House have any available units?
Lake House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Lake House have?
Some of Lake House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake House currently offering any rent specials?
Lake House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake House pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake House is pet friendly.
Does Lake House offer parking?
Yes, Lake House offers parking.
Does Lake House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lake House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake House have a pool?
Yes, Lake House has a pool.
Does Lake House have accessible units?
No, Lake House does not have accessible units.
Does Lake House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lake House has units with dishwashers.
