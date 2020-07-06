Lake House

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room car charging clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool bike storage elevator garage parking bbq/grill business center courtyard dog park internet access

The uniquely urban setting of Lake Ivanhoe inspires a higher standard of downtown living that blends simple pleasures and uncommon connections. Revel in the sunshine reflected on the lake from the comfort of sophisticated residences that rise above the heart of Ivanhoe Village. Walk, bike, or scooter over to your favorite local spots for happier hours, craveable restaurants, and eclectic shops. Nurture your outdoor nature with an evening run through the village, or dial-up your adventure setting and use your paddles to chase the sunset across the lake. Discover elevated living that's immersed in style.