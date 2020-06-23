All apartments in Orlando
1019 Plymouth Ave.
1019 Plymouth Ave.

1019 Plymouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1019 Plymouth Avenue, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
on-site laundry
WOW!!! LARGE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO - WOW!!! LARGE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO
1019 PLYMOUTH AVENUE
ORLANDO, FL 32805
Rent: $995/month
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Nice large fenced yard, freshly painted interior and TWO BATHROOMS at an affordable price.
PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by ASDF 1234 LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,095 and leasing fee of $400. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE2755505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Plymouth Ave. have any available units?
1019 Plymouth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1019 Plymouth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Plymouth Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Plymouth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 Plymouth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1019 Plymouth Ave. offer parking?
No, 1019 Plymouth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1019 Plymouth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 Plymouth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Plymouth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1019 Plymouth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Plymouth Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 1019 Plymouth Ave. has accessible units.
Does 1019 Plymouth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 Plymouth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 Plymouth Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 Plymouth Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
