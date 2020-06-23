1019 Plymouth Ave.

Amenities

WOW!!! LARGE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO

1019 PLYMOUTH AVENUE

ORLANDO, FL 32805

Rent: $995/month

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms

Nice large fenced yard, freshly painted interior and TWO BATHROOMS at an affordable price.

PETS ARE WELCOME



This home is offered for rent and managed by ASDF 1234 LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.



There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,095 and leasing fee of $400. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee.



This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.



