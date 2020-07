Central Station on Orange

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage car charging green community internet access internet cafe media room smoke-free community trash valet

FOR A LIMITED TIME, LEASE YOUR NEW HOME & RECEIVE UP TO ONE MONTH FREE! *See agent for details. We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person or virtual tour. Central Station is the stop where everything starts – a new transit-oriented apartment community designed to connect you to the people and places that matter most. Here, you’re surrounded with sleek modern style, elite amenities, and unparalleled access to the city’s best nightlife, sports, culture, and entertainment venues. With an incredible location and a true community experience. Central Station lets you live in the center of your universe.