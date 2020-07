Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage coffee bar elevator green community internet access lobby online portal

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online. Please schedule yours today! SkyHouse® Orlando is a new high-rise apartment community in the heart of downtown Orlando. Located just off I-4 at the intersection of Magnolia and Livingston, SkyHouse® features state-of-the-art amenities, ground-level shops and restaurants, and a pocket park at your doorstep. This innovative metropolitan design provides the convenience of urban living with the feel of a natural environment. Within walking distance of Lake Eola, Church Street, and the Central Business District, SkyHouse® Orlando is an oasis of modern luxury for the active urban dweller.