Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

Cumberland Park

8024 Cumberland Park Dr · (321) 241-2940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8024 Cumberland Park Dr, Orlando, FL 32821

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 16-307 · Avail. now

$1,134

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 04-204 · Avail. now

$1,142

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 14-207 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-306 · Avail. now

$1,481

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 11-202 · Avail. now

$1,567

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 08-402 · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cumberland Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
Extraordinary Eco-friendly community! Offering smoke-free buildings and apartments, on-site recycling and Fiber Optic Internet! The best place to live just came to Orlando. You may find long lines at the other parks, but at Cumberland Park you are always on the VIP list. We've designed a community around the idea whereby fun, relaxation and luxury each become your new neighbor. Entertain in our clubroom; watch a movie in the theater, develop new business plans in the conference room, achieve health goals in our extensive fitness center with Cybex equipment, and welcome paradise in one of our two lavish pools and spas. Live life to the fullest; live at Cumberland Park, where the grass is greener on our side! Now offering Green Applications and Leases. Great Access to I-4, all area Disney Parks, Orlando's major employers and outstanding Colleges and Universities. Cumberland Park; Prime Location, VIP living extravagances and outstanding customer service.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 (first pet), $300 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cumberland Park have any available units?
Cumberland Park has 16 units available starting at $1,134 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Cumberland Park have?
Some of Cumberland Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cumberland Park currently offering any rent specials?
Cumberland Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cumberland Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Cumberland Park is pet friendly.
Does Cumberland Park offer parking?
Yes, Cumberland Park offers parking.
Does Cumberland Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cumberland Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cumberland Park have a pool?
Yes, Cumberland Park has a pool.
Does Cumberland Park have accessible units?
No, Cumberland Park does not have accessible units.
Does Cumberland Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cumberland Park has units with dishwashers.
