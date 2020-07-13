Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center

Extraordinary Eco-friendly community! Offering smoke-free buildings and apartments, on-site recycling and Fiber Optic Internet! The best place to live just came to Orlando. You may find long lines at the other parks, but at Cumberland Park you are always on the VIP list. We've designed a community around the idea whereby fun, relaxation and luxury each become your new neighbor. Entertain in our clubroom; watch a movie in the theater, develop new business plans in the conference room, achieve health goals in our extensive fitness center with Cybex equipment, and welcome paradise in one of our two lavish pools and spas. Live life to the fullest; live at Cumberland Park, where the grass is greener on our side! Now offering Green Applications and Leases. Great Access to I-4, all area Disney Parks, Orlando's major employers and outstanding Colleges and Universities. Cumberland Park; Prime Location, VIP living extravagances and outstanding customer service.