446 NE 39th St
446 NE 39th St

446 Northeast 39th Street · (786) 387-8730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

446 Northeast 39th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit REAR HOUSE · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great opportunity to rent a 1/1 house at MAGNOLIA PARK (REAR HOUSE) with Art Decor Design. Blocks from Midtown, Wynwood Art ,and the Design District. Nearby schools include Design & Architecture Senior High School, Archbishop Curley Notre Dame High School, and Ebenezer Christian Academy. Easy access all Expressway like I-95,195 toward Miami Beach, 112 and Dolphin toward Miami International Airport. Close to all shops and restaurants. Please including with the offer Foresight Realty Group Application, ID with picture, and the last 4 paystubs or any proof of income. Tenants agree to pay $50 per person over 18 years nonrefundable for rental screening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 NE 39th St have any available units?
446 NE 39th St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 446 NE 39th St currently offering any rent specials?
446 NE 39th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 NE 39th St pet-friendly?
No, 446 NE 39th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 446 NE 39th St offer parking?
No, 446 NE 39th St does not offer parking.
Does 446 NE 39th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 446 NE 39th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 NE 39th St have a pool?
No, 446 NE 39th St does not have a pool.
Does 446 NE 39th St have accessible units?
No, 446 NE 39th St does not have accessible units.
Does 446 NE 39th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 446 NE 39th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 446 NE 39th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 446 NE 39th St does not have units with air conditioning.
