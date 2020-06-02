446 NE 39th St

Amenities

patio / balcony range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great opportunity to rent a 1/1 house at MAGNOLIA PARK (REAR HOUSE) with Art Decor Design. Blocks from Midtown, Wynwood Art ,and the Design District. Nearby schools include Design & Architecture Senior High School, Archbishop Curley Notre Dame High School, and Ebenezer Christian Academy. Easy access all Expressway like I-95,195 toward Miami Beach, 112 and Dolphin toward Miami International Airport. Close to all shops and restaurants. Please including with the offer Foresight Realty Group Application, ID with picture, and the last 4 paystubs or any proof of income. Tenants agree to pay $50 per person over 18 years nonrefundable for rental screening.