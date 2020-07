Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

HIGH CALIBER LIVING – THE MB STATION WAY



Nestled between the sought-out Brickell and Coral Gables Miami districts, MB Station offers an unparalleled lifestyle from the inside, out. MB Station invites you to bask in the breathtaking views of the Downtown Miami skyline while being mere blocks away from Miracle Mile. Indulge in our lavish collection of amenities and benefit from our first-in-class resident services that will make you feel right at home. Style, substance and sustainability are showcased throughout the design of your home with stainless steel appliances and private balconies that are perfect for both your entertainment and relaxation under the Miami sun. Are you ready to make MB Station your new headquarters for high caliber living? Please contact the leasing office for more details.