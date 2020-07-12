/
upper east side
141 Apartments for rent in Upper East Side, Miami, FL
19 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,685
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
103 Units Available
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
8 Units Available
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
768 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Pelican Harbor Marina have stainless steel appliances and large windows with sweeping views of the Miami skyline. Dogs and cats are allowed in these pet-friendly units.
1 Unit Available
7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645
7311 Belle Meade Isle Drive, Miami, FL
7 Bedrooms
$60,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BELLE MEADE ISLAND - Property Id: 267771 Welcome to the Pinnacle of New Construction on the Prestigious Belle Meade Island.
1 Unit Available
900 Northeast 85th Street
900 Northeast 85th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Studio (Efficiency) in Upper East Side (MiMo Biscayne) adjacent to Miami Shores & El Portal. Aventura, Miami Beach, Brickell, Design District, Midtown and Wynwood are a few minutes away. Barry University, Johnson & Wales, FIU North & St.
1 Unit Available
455 NE 39th St
455 Northeast 39th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1st. New designer Townhome at One Bay. Exclusive, boutique building with it's own private pool. This stunning project is the sole opportunity to live in a Townhome Community in this location.
1 Unit Available
437 NE 82 ST
437 Northeast 82nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS ** Wonderfully newly renovated garden view 1BD/1BA residence in hot Little River District! Enjoy the large new kitchen with SS appliances such as a fridge and electric range, waterproof flooring,
1 Unit Available
1201 NE 83rd St A10842820
1201 Northeast 83rd Street, Miami, FL
10 Bedrooms
$50,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAYSHORE ESTATES - Property Id: 267852 Magic waterfront Mansion with a combination of contemporary and Mediterranean style. Open plan living spaces with idyllic transitions to expansive outdoor living areas.
1 Unit Available
7839 N. Bayshore Dr. 6
7839 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Unit 6 Available 07/15/20 Hot NE Miami 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 310693 THIS APARTMENT IS IN THE HOTTEST NEIGHBORHOOD IN NE MIAMI East of Biscayne blvd one block from the Bay just off 79th Street and the Causeway 5 minutes to Miami Beach 15 minutes
1 Unit Available
8103 Biscayne Blvd 403
8103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
650 sqft
NYC Style Warehouse Loft! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 308863 A true NYC style UNFURNISHED loft space studio: High, exposed ceiling, open floor plan, floor to ceiling impact glass windows with sliding doors, stainless steel appliances and German
1 Unit Available
8101 Biscayne Blvd
8101 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
1 Bedroom
Ask
Industrial Style open floor plan Loft unit in Upper East side of Miami. Floor to ceiling windows, granite kitchen counter-top, stainless steel appliances, floating granite bathroom vanity and washer/dryer located in the unit.
1 Unit Available
4560 Bay Point Rd
4560 Bay Point Road, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
This modern gorgeous house is in the exclusive private community of Bay Point where you will have security and privacy ** recently luxury built home with 4/4 + half bath ** open space feel and extremely naturally bright house ** best quality impact
1 Unit Available
433 NE 82 ST
433 Northeast 82nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Wonderfully newly renovated top floor 1BD/1BA residence in hot Little River District! Enjoy the large new kitchen with SS appliances such as a fridge and electric range, waterproof flooring, walk-in
1 Unit Available
412 NE 39th St
412 Northeast 39th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great opportunity to rent a 3/2 house at MAGNOLIA PARK close to Art Decor Design. Blocks from Midtown, Wynwood Art ,and the Design District.
1 Unit Available
1090 NE 84th St
1090 Northeast 84th Street, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
I WELCOME YOU TO ENJOY AND BOOK THIS LUXURIOUS AND EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE RETREAT IN MIAMI !! NO DETAIL WAS MISSED AND WILL BE SURE TO PLEASE YOUR FAMILY AND GUESTS ! HOME IS GATED WITH 24 HOUR SURVEILLANCE AROUND THE PROPERTY ! HOME COMES FULLY EQUIPPED
1 Unit Available
1030 NE 80 St., Unit 6
1030 Northeast 80th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 bedroom - Washer drier, Parking Pets ok, FAST APPROVAL Close to Biscayne and the beaches
1 Unit Available
1125 NE 80th St
1125 Northeast 80th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Ready to move in Studio/ Efficiency/Apartment on the first floor with a backyard, Kitchen Granite countertops. Tiles all through, parking space.
1 Unit Available
1101 NE 80th St
1101 Northeast 80th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Step inside this two bedroom 1 bath located in shorecrest neighborhood in the Upper east side.
1 Unit Available
7825 NE Bayshore Ct
7825 Northeast Bayshore Court, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Apartment for Rent. Unit is fully furnished, unfurnished option not available. 1/1.5 with 726 sq ft. Water is included in the rent. No pets allow(NO EXCEPTIONS). Unit first day available is Feb 1st, 2020.
1 Unit Available
4445 Lake Rd
4445 Lake Road, Miami, FL
6 Bedrooms
$50,000
SOPHISTICATED ITALIAN COUNTRY-HOUSE DESIGN MEETS MIAMI'S RELAXED WATERFRONT LIFESTYLE! Impeccable Interior Design curated by Fabrizio Cocchi encompasses the Architecture of Luigi Vitalini in Super Luxury Brand New Villa in Ultra-Secure Bay Point
1 Unit Available
656 NE 82nd St
656 Northeast 82nd Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
Rent this Mid-Century Modern home, located in the heart of the booming 79th Street corridor. Near Biscayne Blvd., walking distance. 15 minutes to the beach and Wynwood, 20 minutes to the airport and downtown. Easy access to I-95.
1 Unit Available
7845 NE Bayshore Ct
7845 Northeast Bayshore Court, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
649 sqft
Great 1/1 apartment at Waterfront Building, Spacious Living Areas with some updates and wood floors. Building is completely fenced with secure system. Great location!! Enjoy living on the Water watching the sunrise from the deck.
22 Units Available
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
19 Units Available
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridging Miami's most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Where the Design District Midtown, and Wynwood meet.
