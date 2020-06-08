All apartments in Miami
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:00 PM

3100 Elizabeth St

3100 Elizabeth Street · (815) 975-4925
Location

3100 Elizabeth Street, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Tired of condo living? Take advantage of private outdoor space on a ground floor patio, and drive freely from an attached garage right to the street. Trouble qualifying for financing? Reasonable rent-to-own options are available in this elegant new construction 3Bed/4bath townhouse in North Coconut Grove. Inspired architectural design provides four directions of natural light, all walk-in closets, a private patio, Bosch appliances, quartz counters, porcelain floors, impact windows and doors, a one car garage and a 2 car driveway. Minimal shared walls create a retreat from typical row-house living in an excellent location! Walk to Cocowalk, drive 5 minutes to Coconut Grove schools, 8 minutes to Miracle Mile, UM, and Mercy Hospital, 10 to Brickell, and 15 to Miami International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Elizabeth St have any available units?
3100 Elizabeth St has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Elizabeth St have?
Some of 3100 Elizabeth St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Elizabeth St currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Elizabeth St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Elizabeth St pet-friendly?
No, 3100 Elizabeth St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3100 Elizabeth St offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Elizabeth St does offer parking.
Does 3100 Elizabeth St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 Elizabeth St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Elizabeth St have a pool?
No, 3100 Elizabeth St does not have a pool.
Does 3100 Elizabeth St have accessible units?
No, 3100 Elizabeth St does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Elizabeth St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 Elizabeth St has units with dishwashers.
