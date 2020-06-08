3100 Elizabeth St

Amenities

Tired of condo living? Take advantage of private outdoor space on a ground floor patio, and drive freely from an attached garage right to the street. Trouble qualifying for financing? Reasonable rent-to-own options are available in this elegant new construction 3Bed/4bath townhouse in North Coconut Grove. Inspired architectural design provides four directions of natural light, all walk-in closets, a private patio, Bosch appliances, quartz counters, porcelain floors, impact windows and doors, a one car garage and a 2 car driveway. Minimal shared walls create a retreat from typical row-house living in an excellent location! Walk to Cocowalk, drive 5 minutes to Coconut Grove schools, 8 minutes to Miracle Mile, UM, and Mercy Hospital, 10 to Brickell, and 15 to Miami International Airport.