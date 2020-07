Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments game room internet access online portal

Offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom brand new apartment homes in the lush Kendall Miami neighborhood, Casa Vera offers a contemporary take on luxury living. Go ahead! Be bold, be the first to create your own signature surrounded by rich wood cabinetry topped with granite, stainless gourmet kitchens, spacious bedrooms with plush carpet, and world-class amenities to relax and enjoy.