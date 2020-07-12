/
coconut grove
205 Apartments for rent in Coconut Grove, Miami, FL
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
92 Units Available
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,679
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,667
1107 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2843 S Bayshore Dr # 5a A10794681
2843 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING UNIT AT DESIRABLE GROVE TOWERS CONDO - Property Id: 264202 A MUST SEE...IT WON'T LAST!!! Beautiful renovated 2/2. Iconic Grove Towers in Coconut Grove. Enjoy Grove lifestyle, walk to parks, marinas, cafés, restaurants and shops.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2953 Virginia St
2953 Virginia St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Beautiful 2BED/2.5BATH Corner Townhome in Coconut Grove. Built in 2008 and maintained extremely well. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Unit comes equipped with washer/dryer.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3139 Day Ave
3139 Day Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Fully Gated 3BED/2.5BATH two-story townhouse in heart of Coconut Grove. This beautiful home has high ceilings and an oversized living area. It has a terrific outdoor entertaining space with an outdoor kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2801 Florida Ave
2801 Florida Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
627 sqft
Loft style 1BR/1BA+Den condo in the heart of Coconut Grove! Fully furnished and decorated in a tasteful contemporary style you will love. Just a few blocks away from shopping, bars, restaurants, Peacock Park and Coconut Grove Marina.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2951 S Bayshore Dr
2951 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURIOUS CONDO, THE MUTINY IN COCONUT GROVE, LIVE THE LIFE IN THE GROVE, FULLY FURNISHED UNIT RIGHT ACROSS FROM THE MARINA, BEAUTIFUL BAY PARK ACROSS THE STREET. ATTRACTIONS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE: COCOWALK, RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, CAFES, ETC.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3982 Loquat Ave # 3982 A10806466
3982 Loquat Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT KENTWOOD ON SOUTH GROOVE - Property Id: 270298 Wonderful south grove house in great neighborhood with great neighbors, gated and fenced property, very quiet and all bedrooms have balconies overlooking the large back yard (double
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2627 S Bayshore 2305
2627 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,900
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous direct bay and grove marina views from every room. BRAND NEW FLOOR AND FRESHLY PAINTED UNIT. Private foyer entrance into a 2 Bed /2.5 Bath with 10 ft ceilings, natural light throughout the apartment.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2533 Andros Ave
2533 Andros Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,200
Private and secluded oasis in the heart of Coconut Grove. Open floor design; inviting ambiance and a practical professional chef's kitchen with gas stove for those who love to cook and entertain; large living room and wine cellar view from kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2821 S Bayshore Dr Unit 1600
2821 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
3300 sqft
The best 4 Bedroom ,2 Kitchens, 5 1/2 Baths at the brand new Park Grove. Luxuriously finished and spectacular whit a private elevator opening into the grand living space.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2850 SW COCONUT AV
2850 Coconut Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Come and see this cute well kept garden apartment in the heart of Coconut Grove *** one bedroom with walking closet *** one full bathroom *** open kitchen with SS appliances *** washer & dryer in the unit *** ceiling fans and window treatments ***
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3242 Mary St
3242 Mary Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
cozy 1bed/1bath condo on first floor with parking for one car. Secured gated community in Coconut Grove. First floor unit.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:52pm
1 Unit Available
1 Grove Isle Drive
1 Grove Isle Drive, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1642 sqft
1 Grove Isle Drive, Grove Isle, Miami, FL 33133 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/03/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 07:52pm
1 Unit Available
3500 Munroe Drive
3500 Munroe Drive, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
4742 sqft
3500 Munroe Drive, Camp Biscayne, Miami, FL 33133 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/03/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 07:52pm
1 Unit Available
2177 Tigertail Avenue
2177 Tigertail Avenue, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
4615 sqft
177 Tigertail Avenue, Miami, FL 33133 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/03/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3304 Virginia St
3304 Virginia Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Corner unit in PRIME Coconut Grove location. Functional layout with 2 BD/ 2 BA. Huge screened in balcony accessible from living area and 2nd bedroom. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and it’s own private balcony.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2000 S Bayshore Dr
2000 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$8,900
Paradise in the City of Miami! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Stunning tri-level residence in L"Hermitage, a quiet community in Coconut Grove.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2669 S Bayshore Dr
2669 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$22,500
4637 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovation Just Completed! Uniquely modified floor-plan to boast two huge master walk-in closets and expanded living areas. Spectacular flow-through view from this 4 + maid quarters/6.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2703 Day Ave.
2703 Day Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic contemporary Tri Level townhome located in a gated complex in the heart of Coconut Grove.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3250 Grand Ave
3250 Grand Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
GREAT LOCATION , BOUTIQUE STYLE BUILDING IN HEART OF COCONUT GROVE , THIS UNIT IS REMODELED AND HAS ONE BEDROOM TWO BATH, ONCE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE, BEAUTIFUL FLOORS , STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER AND DRYER ARE INSIDE THE UNIT.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2981 Bird Ave
2981 Bird Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Live in your own slice of paradise! With this beautiful appx. 1,100 square feet, 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Coconut Grove townhome with a large yard and beautiful banyan tree, 3 1/2 blocks to CocoWalk. New deck and fences in yard - perfect for entertaining.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2426 Tequesta Ln
2426 Tequesta Ln, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Updated furnished 4 bedroom (2 Masters), 3 bath home available for short or long term rental. Quiet dead end street: walk to Berries, Metrorail, Kennedy Park & more. Two king beds, one queen and one full.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1600 S Bayshore Ln
1600 South Bayshore Lane, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautifully renovated waterfront 2/2 unit in Coconut Grove. Direct bay views from the living room, master bedroom, 2nd bedroom & balcony. Boat dock lease available from the Association.
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2831 S Bayshore Dr
2831 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,150
1300 sqft
Spectacular bay view from this newly constructed residence at Club Residences at Park Grove. This 3 bedrooms plus den, and 2.5 bathrooms, features custom closets, black out shades and curtains.
