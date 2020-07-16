2938 Catalina St

Amenities
Tastefully remodeled 2015 3 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms Townhome Sits quietly on a Cul-de-Sac. Surrounded with New Modern Contemporary Townhomes anbd Lush trees. Formal Dining Room, Sleek kitchen w/ Wine Cooler, Quartz Counters, and high-end appliances, Open Kitchen W/ Large Family Room. Very Generous Master Bedroom Upstairs with balcony overlooking pool, Large closets, & Modern bath, Spacious Laundry Room on the 2nd floor, Marble downstairs, Dark wood Upstairs, custom built closets, silhouette shades, Impact glass, private yard. 3 parking spaces including 1 car garage & 2 gated parking spots.