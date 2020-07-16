All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

2938 Catalina St

2938 Catalina St · (305) 405-0615
Location

2938 Catalina St, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$6,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Tastefully remodeled 2015 3 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms Townhome Sits quietly on a Cul-de-Sac. Surrounded with New Modern Contemporary Townhomes anbd Lush trees. Formal Dining Room, Sleek kitchen w/ Wine Cooler, Quartz Counters, and high-end appliances, Open Kitchen W/ Large Family Room. Very Generous Master Bedroom Upstairs with balcony overlooking pool, Large closets, & Modern bath, Spacious Laundry Room on the 2nd floor, Marble downstairs, Dark wood Upstairs, custom built closets, silhouette shades, Impact glass, private yard. 3 parking spaces including 1 car garage & 2 gated parking spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2938 Catalina St have any available units?
2938 Catalina St has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2938 Catalina St have?
Some of 2938 Catalina St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2938 Catalina St currently offering any rent specials?
2938 Catalina St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 Catalina St pet-friendly?
No, 2938 Catalina St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2938 Catalina St offer parking?
Yes, 2938 Catalina St offers parking.
Does 2938 Catalina St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2938 Catalina St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 Catalina St have a pool?
Yes, 2938 Catalina St has a pool.
Does 2938 Catalina St have accessible units?
No, 2938 Catalina St does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 Catalina St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2938 Catalina St has units with dishwashers.
