All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 2821 S Bayshore Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
2821 S Bayshore Dr
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:17 AM

2821 S Bayshore Dr

2821 S Bayshore Dr · (786) 537-5557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Coconut Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2821 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11A · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
sauna
valet service
yoga
Vacant and easy to see - Spectacular residence at Park Grove 2 - featuring a private elevator with foyer entrance. Spacious 4 bedrooms apartment with marble flooring though-, 12ft floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Biscayne Bay. Built in | costume closets, subzero & Wolf appliances. Enjoy world class amenities amenities include 24-hr concierge and valet, butler service, 2 restaurants, fitness center. Spa includes sauna, steam room, massage rooms. yoga room. 4 private pools with cabanas and bbq area. Kid's playroom, outdoor event space, theater room and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 S Bayshore Dr have any available units?
2821 S Bayshore Dr has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 S Bayshore Dr have?
Some of 2821 S Bayshore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 S Bayshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2821 S Bayshore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 S Bayshore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2821 S Bayshore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2821 S Bayshore Dr offer parking?
No, 2821 S Bayshore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2821 S Bayshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2821 S Bayshore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 S Bayshore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2821 S Bayshore Dr has a pool.
Does 2821 S Bayshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 2821 S Bayshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 S Bayshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2821 S Bayshore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2821 S Bayshore Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave
Miami, FL 33176
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St
Miami, FL 33130
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave
Miami, FL 33132
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road
Miami, FL 33155
Grove Station Tower
2700 SW 27th Avenue
Miami, FL 33133
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
The Aura
1501 Southwest 37th Avenue
Miami, FL 33145
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St
Miami, FL 33143

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity