2821 S Bayshore Dr

Amenities
Vacant and easy to see - Spectacular residence at Park Grove 2 - featuring a private elevator with foyer entrance. Spacious 4 bedrooms apartment with marble flooring though-, 12ft floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Biscayne Bay. Built in | costume closets, subzero & Wolf appliances. Enjoy world class amenities amenities include 24-hr concierge and valet, butler service, 2 restaurants, fitness center. Spa includes sauna, steam room, massage rooms. yoga room. 4 private pools with cabanas and bbq area. Kid's playroom, outdoor event space, theater room and more.