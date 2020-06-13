108 Apartments for rent in South Miami, FL

/
Riviera
40 Units Available
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,469
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,105
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
7341 Sw 67th Ct
7341 Southwest 67th Court, South Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,400
2 sqft
Monthly vacation/seasonal rental. 5 star listing. Contact landlord direct for discount.Can be rented Weekly for $1,950Beautiful 1970s home completely redone, private backyard with swimming pool. Private gate, lots of space. Maid service provided.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
4124 SW 61 Ave
4124 Southwest 61st Avenue, South Miami, FL
Studio
$950
Centrally located efficiency in South Miami. Close to Coral Gables, UM, Sunset Place and much more. Comes with private patio, full refrigerator, spacious bathroom. Rent includes electricity, water and wifi
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5731 SW 72ND ST
5731 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL
Studio
$1,450
Fully furnished & remodeled studio inside Sunset Place. Unit features a new bathroom, light flooring, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. It has a sitting area, TV, dinette set and bedroom set - just like an extended stay hotel.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6200 SW 63rd Ave
6200 Southwest 63rd Avenue, South Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
View our Virtual Tour: https://rem.ax/2yMpBYr - South Miami family home features an extended Master Suite with custom walk-in closets, two guest rooms, family room, covered patio facing canal and fourth bedroom great for office or in-law quarters.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6001 SW 70th St
6001 Southwest 70th Street, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Do not worry for your credit score. We are asking for 3 months to move in, background check and proof of your income. Furnished condo few minutes from University of Miami, Hospitals, Sunset Place and Metro Rail.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6647 SW 59th Pl
6647 Southwest 59th Place, South Miami, FL
Studio
$1,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
Location, Location, Location...Beautiful studio Brand new, very comfortable. The apartment has been designed to maximize space and light.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6622 ACACIA CT
6622 Acacia Court, South Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
Rare opportunity to Rent in the EXCLUSIVE Davis Gardens. this is a peaceful and secure gated commmunity with only 34 single- family homes, lush tropical splendor.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6310 SW 79 St
6310 Southwest 79th Street, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
This beautiful 2nd floor 1br/1ba unit has just been completely renovated and updated! Brand new kitchen cabinets with gorgeous quartz counters, new gas stove/oven, brand new mini split air conditioner, nicely updated bathroom with glass shower
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace
6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace, South Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
762 sqft
6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace, Miami, FL 33155 - 2 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 05/12/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6200 SW 58th St
6200 Southwest 58th Street, South Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Clean and well-cared family home in popular South Miami location.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
7085 SW 67th Ave
7085 Ludlam Road, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
THE BANYANS - Enjoy a relaxed lifestyle in South Miami's most popular townhome community with beautifully manicured green spaces and a high-demand location that is convenient to U of M, Metrorail, hospitals and South Miami's vibrant downtown.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
7800 SW 57th Ct
7800 Southwest 57th Court, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2109 sqft
SUNSET ELEMENTARY - INTERNATIONAL STUDIES MAGNET PROGRAM - Located East of US1 and a short walk to downtown South Miami dining, shopping and entertainment.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5791 South West 74th Terrace
5791 SW 74th Ter, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
600 sqft
What a great place to live! Palm plaza is only a short stroll from the best of south miami, close to metro rail, fine restaurants and shopping. Yet it's a quiet, lovely location with gardens, friendly neighbors and on site management.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5901 SW 62nd Ave
5901 Southwest 62nd Avenue, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
UM STUDENT WELCOME VERY SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5910 SW 80th St
5910 Southwest 80th Street, South Miami, FL
6 Bedrooms
$12,500
Brand new construction. Owner spared no expense! Floor to ceiling glass throughout. Italian porcelain floors/wood floors upstairs. Luxurious master suite with large his and hers walk-in closets.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6153 SW 69th St
6153 Southwest 69th Street, South Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Here it is, walking distance to the university of Miami ( UM), metro rail, hospitals,supermarket, malls, restaurants, U S 1 and the highways.
1 of 23
Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5974 SW 58th Ter
5974 Southwest 58th Terrace, South Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Apologies for the inconvenience, this property cannot be shown from 2/29 to 3/9. Cozy duplex home for rent. 2/1 and efficiency. Can be rented together or separately.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
Dadeland
61 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,487
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified
1 of 197
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Kendall
90 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Glenvar Heights
15 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,511
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Dadeland
5 Units Available
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1125 sqft
$0 Admin Fee for New Move-Ins - Limited Time Offer! Nestled in the heart of Kendall, sits this intimate retreat from today’s daily pressures. Its magnificent resort-style setting and amenities offer a complete package for relaxation and enjoyment.
