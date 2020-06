Amenities

What a great unit, this 3/1 is located on the main road. Hardwood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen and bath. This unit is vacant and ready to move in. Rent includes water, electric and internet. Home is located conveniently near Marlins Stadium, the famed Calle Ocho, Coconut Grove, and minutes from downtown Miami and very pedestrian for the area. All major transit systems are within minutes. Take a look and let's get this home a new family.