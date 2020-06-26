All apartments in Miami
2246 SW 1st St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 PM

2246 SW 1st St

2246 Southwest 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2246 Southwest 1st Street, Miami, FL 33135
West Flagler

Amenities

pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Centrally located efficiency on first floor. Close to 22nd Avenue. Walk to bus station and to Publix Supermarket. Landlord allows one small pet. (Water, garbage & electricity are included in the rent).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2246 SW 1st St have any available units?
2246 SW 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2246 SW 1st St have?
Some of 2246 SW 1st St's amenities include pet friendly, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2246 SW 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
2246 SW 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2246 SW 1st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2246 SW 1st St is pet friendly.
Does 2246 SW 1st St offer parking?
No, 2246 SW 1st St does not offer parking.
Does 2246 SW 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2246 SW 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2246 SW 1st St have a pool?
No, 2246 SW 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 2246 SW 1st St have accessible units?
No, 2246 SW 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 2246 SW 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2246 SW 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
