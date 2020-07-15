All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8645 Moss Haven Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8645 Moss Haven Road
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:08 AM

8645 Moss Haven Road

8645 Moss Haven Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8645 Moss Haven Road, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 8/15/2019 and receive $500 off September 2019 rent.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8645 Moss Haven Road have any available units?
8645 Moss Haven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8645 Moss Haven Road currently offering any rent specials?
8645 Moss Haven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8645 Moss Haven Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8645 Moss Haven Road is pet friendly.
Does 8645 Moss Haven Road offer parking?
Yes, 8645 Moss Haven Road offers parking.
Does 8645 Moss Haven Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8645 Moss Haven Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8645 Moss Haven Road have a pool?
Yes, 8645 Moss Haven Road has a pool.
Does 8645 Moss Haven Road have accessible units?
No, 8645 Moss Haven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8645 Moss Haven Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8645 Moss Haven Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8645 Moss Haven Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8645 Moss Haven Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia