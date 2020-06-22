Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8542 Maple Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8542 Maple Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8542 Maple Street
8542 Maple Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
8542 Maple Street, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brick ranch style home located on quiet street. The home has a open floor plan and the master suite has a separate tub.
Will accept HUD
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8542 Maple Street have any available units?
8542 Maple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 8542 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
8542 Maple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8542 Maple Street pet-friendly?
No, 8542 Maple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8542 Maple Street offer parking?
No, 8542 Maple Street does not offer parking.
Does 8542 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8542 Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8542 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 8542 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 8542 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 8542 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8542 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8542 Maple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8542 Maple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8542 Maple Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia