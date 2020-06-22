All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8542 Maple Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8542 Maple Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8542 Maple Street

8542 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8542 Maple Street, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brick ranch style home located on quiet street. The home has a open floor plan and the master suite has a separate tub.

Will accept HUD

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8542 Maple Street have any available units?
8542 Maple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8542 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
8542 Maple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8542 Maple Street pet-friendly?
No, 8542 Maple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8542 Maple Street offer parking?
No, 8542 Maple Street does not offer parking.
Does 8542 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8542 Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8542 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 8542 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 8542 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 8542 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8542 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8542 Maple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8542 Maple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8542 Maple Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia