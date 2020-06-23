Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2846 YELLOW PINE DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2846 YELLOW PINE DR
2846 Yellow Pine Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2846 Yellow Pine Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Manor
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
MUST SEE INSIDE THIS SPACIOUS CONCRETE BLOCK BEAUTY, HAS SPLIT BDRM FLOORPLAN, W 2 FULL BTHS AND FIREPLACE,EXT JUST PAINTED SHOWS WELL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2846 YELLOW PINE DR have any available units?
2846 YELLOW PINE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2846 YELLOW PINE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2846 YELLOW PINE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2846 YELLOW PINE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2846 YELLOW PINE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2846 YELLOW PINE DR offer parking?
No, 2846 YELLOW PINE DR does not offer parking.
Does 2846 YELLOW PINE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2846 YELLOW PINE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2846 YELLOW PINE DR have a pool?
No, 2846 YELLOW PINE DR does not have a pool.
Does 2846 YELLOW PINE DR have accessible units?
No, 2846 YELLOW PINE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2846 YELLOW PINE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2846 YELLOW PINE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2846 YELLOW PINE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2846 YELLOW PINE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
