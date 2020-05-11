2 Story Executive Home - Separate Living Rm & Dining Rm - Office/Library - Breakfast Room - Hardwood Floors - Non-Functional Fireplace - CH&A - Fans - Washer / Dryer Hookup - Florida Room - 3100 Sq. Ft. - 2 Car Garage - Patio - Partial Fenced Yard - Yard Service Included - Off Street Parking - Pet OK.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1841 RIVER RD have any available units?
1841 RIVER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.