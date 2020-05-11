All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1841 RIVER RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1841 RIVER RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1841 RIVER RD

1841 River Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
San Marco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1841 River Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Story Executive Home - Separate Living Rm & Dining Rm - Office/Library - Breakfast Room - Hardwood Floors - Non-Functional Fireplace - CH&A - Fans - Washer / Dryer Hookup - Florida Room - 3100 Sq. Ft. - 2 Car Garage - Patio - Partial Fenced Yard - Yard Service Included - Off Street Parking - Pet OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 RIVER RD have any available units?
1841 RIVER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1841 RIVER RD have?
Some of 1841 RIVER RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 RIVER RD currently offering any rent specials?
1841 RIVER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 RIVER RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1841 RIVER RD is pet friendly.
Does 1841 RIVER RD offer parking?
Yes, 1841 RIVER RD offers parking.
Does 1841 RIVER RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 RIVER RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 RIVER RD have a pool?
No, 1841 RIVER RD does not have a pool.
Does 1841 RIVER RD have accessible units?
No, 1841 RIVER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 RIVER RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1841 RIVER RD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia