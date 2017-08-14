All apartments in Jacksonville
1746 Tiffany Pines Circle W.

1746 Tiffany Pines Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

1746 Tiffany Pines Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Fort Caroline Shores

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
parking
garage
Remodeled Intracoastal Beauty with designer upgrades minutes to Mayport Navy Base - Remodeled Intracoastal Beauty with designer upgrades minutes to Mayport Naval Base, beaches and convenient to downtown, St Johns Town Center and most anywhere in town. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts a kitchen with shaker cabinets, subway tile, quarts counter tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master suite offers updated bathroom wired for blue tooth, 2 walk in closets and plenty of space for relaxation with a split floor plan offering open space for sunny coastal living, plush carpeting in bedrooms and two car garage. LAWN CARE INCLUDED Call Wendy at 904-513-1003 to Book your appointment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5089283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 Tiffany Pines Circle W. have any available units?
1746 Tiffany Pines Circle W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1746 Tiffany Pines Circle W. have?
Some of 1746 Tiffany Pines Circle W.'s amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1746 Tiffany Pines Circle W. currently offering any rent specials?
1746 Tiffany Pines Circle W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 Tiffany Pines Circle W. pet-friendly?
No, 1746 Tiffany Pines Circle W. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1746 Tiffany Pines Circle W. offer parking?
Yes, 1746 Tiffany Pines Circle W. offers parking.
Does 1746 Tiffany Pines Circle W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1746 Tiffany Pines Circle W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 Tiffany Pines Circle W. have a pool?
No, 1746 Tiffany Pines Circle W. does not have a pool.
Does 1746 Tiffany Pines Circle W. have accessible units?
No, 1746 Tiffany Pines Circle W. does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 Tiffany Pines Circle W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1746 Tiffany Pines Circle W. does not have units with dishwashers.
