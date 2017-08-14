1746 Tiffany Pines Circle W.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled Intracoastal Beauty with designer upgrades minutes to Mayport Navy Base - Remodeled Intracoastal Beauty with designer upgrades minutes to Mayport Naval Base, beaches and convenient to downtown, St Johns Town Center and most anywhere in town. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts a kitchen with shaker cabinets, subway tile, quarts counter tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master suite offers updated bathroom wired for blue tooth, 2 walk in closets and plenty of space for relaxation with a split floor plan offering open space for sunny coastal living, plush carpeting in bedrooms and two car garage. LAWN CARE INCLUDED Call Wendy at 904-513-1003 to Book your appointment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5089283)