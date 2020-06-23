1603 CHALLENGER CT W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Charming town home with 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a loft overlooking a vaulted ceiling with a skylight. It is located near the MAYPORT NAVAL STATION and Hanna Park beaches. Walk in to a private courtyard with a large exterior storage room.The Great room and the stairs have bamboo wood floors. Newer maple kitchen cabinets. Backsplash countertops matching ceramic flooring. Refrigerator, ceramic top stove, microwave, dishwasher and disposer. Newer maple cabinets in both bathrooms & carpets in bedrooms with wall to wall mirrored door closets. Separate laundry/utility room with washer and dryer. Two numbered/assigned parking spots. Community pool.