Jacksonville, FL
1603 CHALLENGER CT W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1603 CHALLENGER CT W

1603 E Challenger Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1603 E Challenger Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Charming town home with 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a loft overlooking a vaulted ceiling with a skylight. It is located near the MAYPORT NAVAL STATION and Hanna Park beaches. Walk in to a private courtyard with a large exterior storage room.The Great room and the stairs have bamboo wood floors. Newer maple kitchen cabinets. Backsplash countertops matching ceramic flooring. Refrigerator, ceramic top stove, microwave, dishwasher and disposer. Newer maple cabinets in both bathrooms & carpets in bedrooms with wall to wall mirrored door closets. Separate laundry/utility room with washer and dryer. Two numbered/assigned parking spots. Community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 CHALLENGER CT W have any available units?
1603 CHALLENGER CT W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 CHALLENGER CT W have?
Some of 1603 CHALLENGER CT W's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 CHALLENGER CT W currently offering any rent specials?
1603 CHALLENGER CT W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 CHALLENGER CT W pet-friendly?
No, 1603 CHALLENGER CT W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1603 CHALLENGER CT W offer parking?
Yes, 1603 CHALLENGER CT W offers parking.
Does 1603 CHALLENGER CT W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 CHALLENGER CT W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 CHALLENGER CT W have a pool?
Yes, 1603 CHALLENGER CT W has a pool.
Does 1603 CHALLENGER CT W have accessible units?
No, 1603 CHALLENGER CT W does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 CHALLENGER CT W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 CHALLENGER CT W has units with dishwashers.
