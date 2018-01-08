All apartments in Jacksonville
14297 Fish Eagle Drive East

14297 East Fish Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14297 East Fish Eagle Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14297 Fish Eagle Drive East have any available units?
14297 Fish Eagle Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 14297 Fish Eagle Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
14297 Fish Eagle Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14297 Fish Eagle Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 14297 Fish Eagle Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 14297 Fish Eagle Drive East offer parking?
No, 14297 Fish Eagle Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 14297 Fish Eagle Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14297 Fish Eagle Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14297 Fish Eagle Drive East have a pool?
Yes, 14297 Fish Eagle Drive East has a pool.
Does 14297 Fish Eagle Drive East have accessible units?
No, 14297 Fish Eagle Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 14297 Fish Eagle Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 14297 Fish Eagle Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14297 Fish Eagle Drive East have units with air conditioning?
No, 14297 Fish Eagle Drive East does not have units with air conditioning.

