Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:05 PM

10927 Chadron Drive

10927 Chadron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10927 Chadron Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Fully updated home with covered carport & large backyard. Spacious bedrooms and eating space kitchen. Luxury vinyl floors,
Fully Renovated & Spectacular 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath home with new floors and an open living concept. Close to shopping, a public boat ramp and very convenient.
Features: - Fenced Yard - Large Carport - Central Heating & Air - New Appliances at move in -

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10927 Chadron Drive have any available units?
10927 Chadron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10927 Chadron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10927 Chadron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10927 Chadron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10927 Chadron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10927 Chadron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10927 Chadron Drive offers parking.
Does 10927 Chadron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10927 Chadron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10927 Chadron Drive have a pool?
No, 10927 Chadron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10927 Chadron Drive have accessible units?
No, 10927 Chadron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10927 Chadron Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10927 Chadron Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10927 Chadron Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10927 Chadron Drive has units with air conditioning.
