10927 Chadron Drive

Amenities

carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Fully updated home with covered carport & large backyard. Spacious bedrooms and eating space kitchen. Luxury vinyl floors,

Fully Renovated & Spectacular 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath home with new floors and an open living concept. Close to shopping, a public boat ramp and very convenient.

Features: - Fenced Yard - Large Carport - Central Heating & Air - New Appliances at move in -



Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings



Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.