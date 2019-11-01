All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
808 15th Street NW
Last updated December 9 2019 at 10:14 AM

808 15th Street NW

808 15th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

808 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20571
Dupont Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Features and Amenities

5th floor
White cabinets and white appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 15th Street NW have any available units?
808 15th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 808 15th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
808 15th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 15th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 808 15th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 808 15th Street NW offer parking?
No, 808 15th Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 808 15th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 15th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 15th Street NW have a pool?
No, 808 15th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 808 15th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 808 15th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 808 15th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 15th Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 15th Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 15th Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
