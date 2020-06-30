Rent Calculator
763 Upsal St Se
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:08 AM
1 of 5
763 Upsal St Se
763 Upsal Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
763 Upsal Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
$1995.00 security deposit. Electric, heat, gas, air conditioning and water are included. Call Lydia at 571-275-0147. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 763 Upsal St Se have any available units?
763 Upsal St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 763 Upsal St Se currently offering any rent specials?
763 Upsal St Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 Upsal St Se pet-friendly?
No, 763 Upsal St Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 763 Upsal St Se offer parking?
No, 763 Upsal St Se does not offer parking.
Does 763 Upsal St Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 763 Upsal St Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 Upsal St Se have a pool?
No, 763 Upsal St Se does not have a pool.
Does 763 Upsal St Se have accessible units?
No, 763 Upsal St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 763 Upsal St Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 763 Upsal St Se has units with dishwashers.
Does 763 Upsal St Se have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 763 Upsal St Se has units with air conditioning.
