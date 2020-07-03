All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

720 13TH STREET SE

720 13th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

720 13th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super Cute! Great Location. Parking, Washer Dryer and Extra space/Storage in basement. Pets accepted cases by case. Tenant pays electric. Agent/Landlord responsive. HURRY!OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY NOV 10th 10:15am-11:45am

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 13TH STREET SE have any available units?
720 13TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 720 13TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
720 13TH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 13TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 13TH STREET SE is pet friendly.
Does 720 13TH STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 720 13TH STREET SE offers parking.
Does 720 13TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 13TH STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 13TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 720 13TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 720 13TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 720 13TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 720 13TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 13TH STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 13TH STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 13TH STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
