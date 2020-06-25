All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6645 Georgia Ave NW Unit 205

6645 Georgia Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6645 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6645 Georgia Ave NW Unit 205 Available 03/15/19 Stellar Takoma Studio! - Come home to this welcoming studio unit that's located in a well-maintained building on Georgia Ave. Enter the unit through a spacious hallway foyer that has plenty of room for some extra storage. Through the lovely French doors is the main living space, which can accommodate a large bed and couch or whatever kind of set-up you desire. There is a bright bathroom with a full shower and a closet. Lastly, the upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and big windows that make it a comfortable place to cook. A combo washer/dryer is also located here for extra convenience, and the building has shared laundry in the basement, as well.

Located between Brightwood and Takoma on Georgia Ave, this adorable unit is a cozy getaway that's still close to all the best of what DC has to offer. Safeway is just a block away and Walmart is down the street. Buses run up and down Georgia to get you where you need to go quickly! The Takoma metro (red line) is also walkable. Downtown Takoma is full of cool restaurants and unique stores. Mark's Cafe, Evolve Vegan, Soupergirl, and Republic- just to name a few! In the Brightwood direction, just a couple blocks away, you'll find Julia's Empanadas, Wapa Cafe (perfect morning coffee spot!), and Deset Ethiopian. Also nearby is the beloved Georgia Avenue Thrift. For hiking, biking, golf, or just relaxing, beautiful Rock Creek Park is just a 15-minute walk away.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric. One pet welcome!

(RLNE4687335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

