544 Irving street NW DC
Last updated June 18 2019 at 3:14 PM
544 Irving street NW DC
544 Irving Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
544 Irving Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 5; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1020; Parking: No Parking ; Monthly rent: $4200.00; IMRID11901
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 544 Irving street NW DC have any available units?
544 Irving street NW DC doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 544 Irving street NW DC have?
Some of 544 Irving street NW DC's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 544 Irving street NW DC currently offering any rent specials?
544 Irving street NW DC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Irving street NW DC pet-friendly?
No, 544 Irving street NW DC is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 544 Irving street NW DC offer parking?
Yes, 544 Irving street NW DC offers parking.
Does 544 Irving street NW DC have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 544 Irving street NW DC offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Irving street NW DC have a pool?
No, 544 Irving street NW DC does not have a pool.
Does 544 Irving street NW DC have accessible units?
No, 544 Irving street NW DC does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Irving street NW DC have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 Irving street NW DC does not have units with dishwashers.
