522 K Street SE

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,890* /mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,290* /mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,890* /mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,990* /mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Show up and start living from day one in Washington with this beautiful one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped U Street home. (ID #WDC10)



Designed With You In Mind



Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your sophisticated living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the pillowtop mattress with hotel-quality linens, youll fall in love with everything this U Street apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Doorman

-Pet Friendly

-Gym

-Garden

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished Blueground rental is located at the heart of the historical U Street Corridor, the center of DC nightlife and culture. This neighborhood, long known for its role in jazz music and as an epicenter of the Civil Rights Movement, is home to easy going professionals seeking a true urban lifestyle. Just around the corner from the Blueground apartment lies 14th Street, home to some of DCs best restaurants, music venues and stylish boutiques. Take advantage of the burgeoning DC food scene by enjoying dinner at the many Michelin-approved restaurants and local dives, or grab drinks at the creative cocktail bars dotting this neighborhood. At the intersection of two of the most vibrant streets in DC, this location offers an experience for everyone.



A Few Things To Note



Building amenities may have an extra cost.



This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.



Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.