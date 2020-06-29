Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 43 53RD PLACE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
43 53RD PLACE SE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
43 53RD PLACE SE
43 53rd Place Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
43 53rd Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Location centrally located near shopping, metro and highway. Nicely updated and move-in ready. Owner requires 680 mid score and income requirements for qualification.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 43 53RD PLACE SE have any available units?
43 53RD PLACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 43 53RD PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
43 53RD PLACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 53RD PLACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 43 53RD PLACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 43 53RD PLACE SE offer parking?
No, 43 53RD PLACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 43 53RD PLACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 53RD PLACE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 53RD PLACE SE have a pool?
No, 43 53RD PLACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 43 53RD PLACE SE have accessible units?
No, 43 53RD PLACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 43 53RD PLACE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 53RD PLACE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 53RD PLACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 53RD PLACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
New Hampshire House
3728 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Shoremeade
2517 K St NW
Washington, DC 20037
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University